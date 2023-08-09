This ‘Star Wars’ Auction Could Put Han Solo’s Blaster Or Chewbacca’s Bowcaster In Your Hands

By

Bust open your R2-D2 piggy bank and drop a big bid for these rare ‘Star Wars’ relics.

Owning an authentic piece of Hollywood history from one of our favorite sci-fi franchises like “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” is the ultimate dream of any fan, even if the reality of laying down a winning bid during any major movie and TV memorabilia auction is a remote possibility.

Nevertheless, it costs nothing to fantasize (unless you’ve just won the lottery) about the chance to take home a coveted screen-used prop, costume, weapon, or accessory worn by some famous star in a favorite geeky film or television series.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies just took the wrapper off their exclusive gathering of more than 1,400 enticing collectibles with deep connections to Hollywood past and present for the “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty” auction taking place live from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Legends: Hollywood & Royalty auction from Julien’s Auctions is filled with Star Wars and Star Trek relics for eager fans. (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions)

Fans can experience this dazzling collection in person via exclusive exhibitions, events, catalogs, on-air and online programming on the companies’ channels and social media platforms, prior to the first lots coming across the auction block.

Han Solo’s DL-44 blaster from “Star Wars: A New Hope” Credit: Julien’s Auctions (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions)

Highlights include Princess Leia’s sexy production made slave costume from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” (estimate: $20,000 – $30,000); Han Solo’s DL-44 heavy blaster (estimate: $15,000 – $20,000); and Chewbacca’s bowcaster from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (estimate: $40,000 – $60,000).

Pedro Pascal’s trusty IB-94 blaster pistol from “The Mandalorian” (estimate: $10,000 – $20,000) will also be a hot item, as well as Don Post C-3PO and R2-D2 display statues.

Chewbacca’s bowcaster from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions)

Julien’s Auctions is located at 257 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA. A free pre-auction public exhibition will occur from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, and Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Registration is open.

Din Djarin’s IB-94 blaster from “The Mandalorian.” (Image credit: Julien’s Auctions)

The “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty” auction begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. EDT/1700 GMT) each day starting on Sept. 6 and running through Sept. 8.

