This Might Be The Year Of The Smart Ring

By Victoria Song

For the past few years, the Oura Ring has been the most recognizable smart ring on the market. After what I saw on the CES show floor, it’s about to get some real competition.

The smart ring is a promising form factor, but it’s tricky to get right. It’s more discreet and comfortable for sleep tracking than a smartwatch. The underside of your finger is also a better place to take heart rate and blood oxygen readings than your wrist. The downside is that it’s challenging to create a device that’s stylish given how small and flexible the components need to be. Plus, they tend to be pricey, with fewer features than a smartwatch.

There are all reasons why I was surprised to see several working prototypes and products at CES. I genuinely can’t remember the last time that happened.

The closest to launch is Movano’s Evie Ring. It first showed up at CES in 2022, and I’ve since watched it evolve from a concept to a bona fide product that will launch later this month. It’ll cost $269 and was designed to be a women-first wearable. (Though the company has told me multiple times that anyone can wear one if they want.) It’ll feature a simplified app that contextualizes data, while tracking health metrics like blood oxygen, heart rate, activity, and menstrual cycles. The goal is to eventually incorporate AI-powered insights. It looks nice and features a clever design that allows the ring to flex when your fingers are swollen.

That sounds an awful lot like what the Oura Ring does and then some. Plus, Movano is taking the extra step to get FDA clearance for the device. Not because the included features require it, but because it wants to show customers just how much care has gone into ensuring the accuracy of the sensors.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.