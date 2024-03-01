This Is the First Song Ever Released as a Physical Slice of Pizza

By Thomas Germain

And they say physical media is dead. The popularity of vinyl records continues to explode, and even the humble CD is staging a comeback after revenue from physical music sales hit a decade high. That’s great if you’re into the whole nostalgia thing, but one Kentucky band dares to dream of something more.

Louisville thrash metal outfit Belushi Speed Ball just released its latest single in the form of a slice of pizza. Available in Detroit or New York Style, “My Favorite Color is Pizza” comes in the form of a pizza slice preserved in resin, complete with a tiny speaker and a play button. You can see a video of the single playing in all of its cheesy glory posted on the band’s TikTok below.

Belushi Speed Ball has a cult following for its headbang-inspiring riffs and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, complete with Spongebob Squarepants references and biting commentary on municipal waste systems. Specifically, the band is a part of the “Pizza Thrash” subgenre of thrash metal, a semi-derogatory name for bands that lean on cultural references from the ‘80s.

“A critic once called us (we assume as an insult) ‘the frozen pizza of pizza thrash,” Belushi Speed Ball singer Vinny Crastellano. “Being the satirical scum bags that we are, we just leaned right on into this comment. We proudly became the first ‘Pizza Thrash’ band to release a song on a physical piece of pizza.”