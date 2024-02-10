These $349 Smart Glasses Have ‘AI Superpowers’ And A Comical Charging Nose (Video)

By Emma Roth

There’s a new pair of smart spectacles in town — and this time, it’s the $349 Frame glasses said to give you multimodal “AI superpowers.” The open-source eyewear comes from a startup called Brilliant Labs, which touts Frame as a way to get AI translations, web search, and visual analysis right in front of your eyes.

As shown in a video posted by Brilliant Labs, you can use your voice to ask the glasses to do things like identify a landmark you’re looking at, search the web for a particular pair of sneakers you’re seeing, or even look up nutrition information for the food you’re about to eat. The information appears as an overlay that shows up directly on the lens.

Frame comes in three colors you can preorder now: black, gray, and clear. There’s also an option to add a prescription lens, but this bumps the price up to $448. Frame starts shipping on April 15th.

