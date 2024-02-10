Home Consumer These $349 Smart Glasses Have ‘AI Superpowers’ And A Comical Charging Nose...

These $349 Smart Glasses Have 'AI Superpowers' And A Comical Charging Nose (Video)

TheVerge.com
Image: Brilliant Labs

By Emma Roth

There’s a new pair of smart spectacles in town — and this time, it’s the $349 Frame glasses said to give you multimodal “AI superpowers.” The open-source eyewear comes from a startup called Brilliant Labs, which touts Frame as a way to get AI translations, web search, and visual analysis right in front of your eyes.

As shown in a video posted by Brilliant Labs, you can use your voice to ask the glasses to do things like identify a landmark you’re looking at, search the web for a particular pair of sneakers you’re seeing, or even look up nutrition information for the food you’re about to eat. The information appears as an overlay that shows up directly on the lens.

Frame comes in three colors you can preorder now: black, gray, and clear. There’s also an option to add a prescription lens, but this bumps the price up to $448. Frame starts shipping on April 15th.

Smart glasses aren’t a new concept, but none of them have really taken off. We’ve already seen several attempts at smart eyewear, like North’s Focals glasses, Bose’s now-discontinued audio augmented-reality (AR) sunglasses, and, most recently, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which come with AI features that are still in beta. These particular glasses from Brilliant Labs seem even more exciting, as they should be completely open source and hackable, giving users even more freedom when compared to what we’ve seen so far.

