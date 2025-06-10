There’s A Disconnect Between Consumer Sentiment And Spending (Video)

Written by Ted Rossman, Edited by Brooklyn Lowery – 4 Minute read

The “vibecession” remains in effect, according to recent data, just as it has over the past few years. This term refers to the gap between consumer sentiment (sometimes referred to as “soft data”), which has been quite negative, and “hard data” (for instance, consumer spending, employment reports and economic growth), which has been more favorable.

Bankrate’s recent Discretionary Spending Survey captured numbers that fit right into the trend. The mood is down: 54 percent of U.S. adults say they expect spend less on travel, dining or live entertainment this year than they did in 2024. But it’s important to watch what people do, not just what they say. And what they’re doing — well, those numbers don’t add up to what they’re saying.



This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.