There’s A Disconnect Between Consumer Sentiment And Spending (Video)

Written by Ted Rossman, Edited by Brooklyn Lowery – 4 Minute read
The “vibecession” remains in effect, according to recent data, just as it has over the past few years. This term refers to the gap between consumer sentiment (sometimes referred to as “soft data”), which has been quite negative, and “hard data” (for instance, consumer spending, employment reports and economic growth), which has been more favorable.
Bankrate’s recent Discretionary Spending Survey captured numbers that fit right into the trend. The mood is down: 54 percent of U.S. adults say they expect spend less on travel, dining or live entertainment this year than they did in 2024. But it’s important to watch what people do, not just what they say. And what they’re doing — well, those numbers don’t add up to what they’re saying.
Bar and restaurant sales were up
Bar and restaurant sales were up Spending at bars and restaurants was up 7.8 percent year-over-year in April and 6.8 percent in March, according to the Census Bureau.
Travel is on pace to out-pace last year
The Transportation Security Administration has screened an average of 2.375 million passengers per day this year, slightly ahead of 2024’s pace through June 2. Last year’s full-year total represented a record number of air travelers, so despite a gloomy mood during airline earnings calls (remember the whole vibecession thing?), air travel is holding up quite well.
Concert ticket sales are robust
Live Nation reported record concert ticket sales in the first three months of 2025, with strong demand expected to continue through the summer.
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.