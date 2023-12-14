The WORST Christmas Candy 2023

We sell lots of different candies, and we think all of them are pretty great. But we know not everyone feels the same way. The things some people say they don’t like about certain candies are just what they think, not what we think. /disclaimer

Look, candy is a big deal to a lot of people. What kinds of sweets you like or don’t like comes from all sorts of places, like things that happened when you were little. There’s nostalgia and maybe even a little PTSD.

It’s kind of funny, but sometimes the candies that lots of people buy are the same ones that other people really don’t like. And for some, the more they see a certain candy around, the more some might start to really not like it. It’s the same old over-exposed argument that we see with things like pumpkin spice in the autumn.

So we asked our customers if they wanted to tell us about the Christmas candy they liked the least… and wow, did they have a lot to say!

It was like they were happy to get all the yucky feelings out. To those of you who shared and are now feeling all chill, a big thanks for telling us what you think.

So that’s how we figured out which were the worst Christmas candies. We were already asking people a bunch of questions, and we just added one more at the end to see what they’d say. And guess what? More than 7,000 bulk candy fans gave us their answers!

Without further ado, the top ten WORST Christmas candies.

Top Ten Worst Christmas Candy 2023

Honorable Mention – Peppermint Candy Canes

Alright, so peppermint candy canes didn’t make it into the top ten worst, but they’re still worth talking about. They’re super popular during Christmas, like everywhere! But guess what? Even though lots of people love them, there are also plenty who really don’t.

Our team was like, “What? How can anyone not like candy canes?” They’re big sellers, and you see them on Christmas trees and decorations all over the place in December. They’re super famous!

Here’s what we think: Sometimes if you see something a lot, you might start to like it less. It’s kind of like when your favorite song plays too much on the radio and you get tired of it. If candy canes are everywhere you look, maybe that’s why some people aren’t their biggest fans.

They get all gooey and sticky. Once they start melting, it’s like a sweet glue on everything they touch. Not a fan!

Every year, we end up with a bunch of candy canes, but no one in our house really eats them. They’re just there for the looks.

Remember when you’d sharpen them to a point by sucking on them? My cousin used to chase me around with those pointy ends. Not fun.

Honestly, unwrapping candy canes is the worst. They’re sticky, they break, and they don’t even taste that good to me.

They sure make the tree look nice, but I’d never actually eat one. They’re just too sweet and sticky for my taste.

Don’t you think there are just too many candy canes around Christmas? It’s like they’re taking over the holidays!

Ok, now the official top ten.

#10 Peppermint Bark

Last year, Peppermint Bark was a bit more on the naughty list, ranking at #9, but this year it’s moved to #10. It’s still not a crowd-pleaser, but maybe it’s getting a bit more love. Or maybe there’s just something else that’s less popular now on the Christmas Candy by State Map.

It’s still causing some debate, though. Some people aren’t fans of Peppermint Bark. It’s like you walk into any candy store during Christmas, and bam, it’s everywhere. And let’s be real, a Peppermint Bark smoothie? That’s just a regular peppermint smoothie, no bark about it.

For me, it’s all about that crunch. Peppermint Bark should be like crunchy toffee, but sometimes it’s just kind of soft and bendy. When it’s not crunchy, I get why people might not like it.

“Peppermint Bark is just too much. It’s like Christmas overload in every bite.”

“I used to like it, but now it’s like seeing the same movie every Christmas. Kinda boring.”

“Peppermint Bark? More like Peppermint ‘Meh’. It’s everywhere, and I’m just over it.”

“It’s like eating a Christmas decoration. Looks good, but tastes… meh.”

“Why does Peppermint Bark have to be in every Christmas gift basket? Can we mix it up a little?”

#9 Chocolate Oranges

Looks like Chocolate Oranges are getting a bit more attention lately. Last year, they were at #10, but now they’ve moved up to #9. Seems they’re becoming more popular, or maybe just a bit less disliked.

I’ve never tried them myself, but I thought they had real orange slices in them. That’d be pretty cool, right? Like a chocolatey, orangey surprise.

Turns out, they’re just milk chocolate (not as awesome as dark chocolate, in my opinion) with this orange cream inside. Some fancy-sounding brands call it ‘Crème de Orange’, but let’s be real, it’s just orange cream. No need to make it sound like it’s straight out of a fancy French bakery.

I’ll let those who’ve tried them be the judge of how they taste, though.

“Chocolate Oranges are tricky. I keep wanting to like them, but they just don’t work for me.”

“They feel like they’re trying to be a big thing here in the US, but I’m not really into them.”

“Out of nowhere, these Chocolate Oranges pop up during Christmas. They’re kind of a mystery, right?”

#8 Lifesavers Story Books

Lifesavers Story Books, those old-timey candies, are hanging out at #8 this year. They’ve moved up a bit from being #4 last year. Maybe they’re not so bad after all, or there are just other candies that people like even less?

Here’s the thing about these candies: Lifesavers themselves are pretty cool, but when they’re packed in a book-like box for Christmas, it’s kind of a letdown. It’s like, “Hey, here’s a book… just kidding, it’s candy!” And not even special candy, but the same old Lifesavers you can get any time. Plus, they often end up forgotten on a bookshelf, never to be opened.

“Getting Lifesavers Story Books is like getting a last-minute gift from a convenience store. It’s like, really? That’s what you picked for Christmas?”

“My little brother was so excited to open it, but then he was like, ‘Oh, it’s just Lifesavers.’ He was expecting something more… Christmassy.”

“The Lifesavers Story Book is kind of cute, but once you open it, the excitement fades away super fast. It’s just normal candy in fancy packaging.”

“I don’t know, those Lifesavers books are kind of sad. It’s like dressing up regular candy in a Christmas costume, but it doesn’t fit.”

“Lifesavers are fine and all, but for Christmas? I’d rather have something a bit more special, you know?”

This year, the Old-Fashioned Hard Candy Mix dropped a spot from #6 to #7. It’s kind of been hanging out in the middle of the ‘not-so-favorite’ list for a while now.

These candies are like something from a time machine – they look like they could have been pretty once, but now they’re just kind of old and faded. They’re the candies that you see in a bowl at your grandma’s house, all stuck together, looking like they’ve been there forever. I mean, have you ever actually thought about trying one? They’re more like decorations than something you’d want to eat.

*Editor’s note: We’ve had to clean up some of the comments for this article. Let’s just say people have very strong opinions about their least favorite candies!

“I had one and it tasted like old perfume. Is that what the old days tasted like?”

“That moment when your grandpa hands you the candy jar, and you just smile and nod.”

“These candies are like time travelers from a past Christmas, forgotten and left behind.”

“The flavors are so weird! It’s like eating candy from another planet, a planet where fruit tastes odd.”

#6 Ribbon Candy

Ribbon Candy is hanging out at #6 again this year. Seems like it’s just as unpopular as last year.

Most people say Ribbon Candy is all about looks, kind of like a Christmas decoration. It’s bright and colorful, but when it comes to taste and texture, well, it’s a bit of a letdown. It’s like watching those baking shows where everything looks amazing, but then the judges say it tastes not-so-great. That’s Ribbon Candy for you.

It’s mainly used for decoration, so it’s kind of odd that it’s not higher up on the ‘worst’ list. It’s called candy, but trying to eat it is a whole other story. It’s super awkward to even take a bite.

“Ribbon Candy is like the awkward, stuffy candy that’s hard to even bite into. No thanks.”

“Wait, you can eat Ribbon Candy? I thought it was just for show.”

“Ribbon Candy? More like ‘Why is this even candy?’ Real ribbons are better at being ribbons.”

“Eating Ribbon Candy is so weird. Which part am I supposed to bite?”

“Trying to eat Ribbon Candy is like trying to eat fancy art. It just doesn’t make sense.”

So, yeah, eating Ribbon Candy isn’t exactly a hit. But hey, there are still five other candies that people like even less!

#5 Peeps

Let’s talk about Peeps. You know, those squishy, colorful things that sort of look like marshmallows but feel totally different. Eating them is like chewing on some kind of sweet, rubbery foam. It’s basically like sugar coated with more sugar. Some people think they’re fun, but others? Not so much.

These Holiday Peeps have been moving up and down our ‘worst’ list. They were #7 last year, and now they’re at #5. It’s like they’re doing a little dance on the list. Some people are super into them, and some really, really aren’t.

“I mean, a little fake stuff in candy is okay, but Peeps? What even are they made of? It’s like eating something from a sci-fi movie.”

“Peeps, why are you in every holiday now? Just stick to one, please.”

“Don’t even get me started on Peeps. They’re popping up for every holiday like unwanted guests.”

“Now there are Christmas tree-shaped Peeps? That’s just too much. They get my vote for the top spot on the ‘nope’ list.”

So, yep, Peeps are kind of a big deal in the love-them-or-hate-them candy world. But hey, there are still four other candies that people aren’t fans of.

#4 Candy Canes – Non-Peppermint

So, people usually like the real deal, right? When you take a classic like candy canes and change it up, sometimes it just feels weird. Some people might like the new twists, but a lot of times, these new versions don’t stick around for long. They can seem cool for a bit, but then they just feel kind of gimmicky.

It’s normal for popular things to get copied and changed a bunch of times. Candy canes are no different. But the new versions, like rainbow fruit candy canes, didn’t get a lot of love. And don’t even get me started on the really out-there flavors like pickle! A lot of people don’t even know these wild candy cane flavors exist.

“I tried a candy cane that looked normal but tasted like some weird fruit. Totally not what I was expecting.”

“Why mess with candy canes? The peppermint ones are the best. The others just don’t feel right.”

“Candy canes are already a bit iffy, and now they’re making them in all these bizarre flavors and colors? No thanks.”

“All these strange flavored candy canes popping up. And their colors don’t even remind me of Christmas.”

“Every year, my folks bring home these new candy cane flavors. They end up just sitting there because nobody wants to eat them.”

#3 Chocolate-Covered Cherry Cordials Cherry Cordials have been bouncing around the top 5 for a while now. Last year they were #2, the year before they were the worst, and a few years back, they were at #5. This year, they’re at #3, which is a bit better, but they’re still not winning any popularity contests. So why do people have a tough time with these candies? Chocolate? Great. Cherries? Awesome. But mix them together in this way, and things get weird. It’s all about how they’re made. Sometimes a surprise inside candy is cool, but not this time. What’s with that weird, watery, sugary liquid that oozes out? It’s just… icky and gooey in a not-fun way. If you don’t want to make a mess or look at the weird insides, you have to pop the whole thing in your mouth in one go. But really, how many times can you handle a whole cherry cordial in your mouth? Once is probably enough, and then you remember why you weren’t a fan last Christmas. “Chocolate cordials with that strange liquid inside? Nope, not for me.”

“I just can’t handle those cherry chocolate cordials. The texture is too weird.”

“Poor cherries, floating in that strange goo. It doesn’t make me want to eat them, that’s for sure.”

“Biting into a cordial feels risky, like it’s going to explode and leave a mess everywhere.”

“I don’t usually say I hate candy, but for these cherry cordials, I’ll make an exception.”

#2 Christmas Nougat – Still The Champion

Looks like Christmas Nougat candies were hoping for a comeback. They were the runner-up a couple of years ago, and for a moment, it seemed like they might escape the top spot. But nope, they’re back at #2, firmly stuck as one of the least favorites.

Here’s the deal with these candies: they’re chewy, which makes you think of yummy caramel or chocolate, but then you get a blast of mint, and it just feels weird. It’s like your brain and your mouth can’t agree on what they’re experiencing. Total brain-mouth confusion!

And let’s talk about how they look – some are like sad, minty poker chips, others like something from an old Jello mold. When you bite into them, they start off tough, then go all gooey, and you instantly know you’ve made a mistake.

Plus, they stick to your teeth like crazy! You end up chewing in all sorts of weird ways just to unstick them. Then that odd mint flavor hits, and yikes, it’s just the worst!

“Those polka-dotted nougat candies are like something from a scary old recipe book.”

“Those squishy Christmas tree mint circles. Who thought squishy and minty would be a good combo?”

“I can’t even stand looking at those nougat poker chips. They’re ugly, taste weird, and feel strange.”

“Do all of them look stale, or is it just me? They’re definitely not tempting at all.”

“I wanted to like these nougat things, but they just taste odd and feel super icky. Not a fan.”

#1 Reindeer Corn Just when you thought Reindeer Corn might get a break, it landed right back in the top spot. Yep, it’s officially the #1 least-liked Christmas candy again. Looks like not much has changed since it was #2 a couple of years ago – people still aren’t fans. But hey, not everyone agrees. I mean, I like Reindeer Corn. Maybe it’s because I’m from Michigan, and we seem to love it here. It’s got that sweet, sugary taste and brings back all those holiday memories. It’s like a piece of classic America, right? But I get it, not everyone’s on board with this one. And you know what? Reindeer Corn is pretty popular, too. It’s one of those candies that splits opinions. Love it or hate it, it’s a big deal during Christmas. “Candy corn at Christmas, especially the reindeer kind, is just nope for me. It feels weird and has a strange aftertaste.”

“So they just changed the color of candy corn and called it Reindeer Corn? Still tastes the same, still not a fan.”

“Christmas-themed candy corn? It’s just not right. I’ll pass on that one.”

“Those little candy corns for Christmas? Elves and reindeer might like them, but I’ll leave them for Santa’s crew.”

So that’s our list. What did you think? Agree, disagree? Comment below. Try to keep it PG, please. :)