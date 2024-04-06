The US Consumes 90% Of The World’s Cashews

Updated April 6, 2024

(Nov. 22, 2018) A favorite snacking and party nut is recognized each year on November 23 during National Cashew Day.

The cashew nut is a seed harvested from the cashew tree. Northeastern Brazil was the original native home to the cashew tree. However, it is now widely grown in tropical climates for its cashew apples and nuts.

The largest cashew tree in the world covers about 81,000 sq. ft. and is located in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. To put that into perspective that’s a tree that covers 1.8 acres, or nearly 70 times that of a normal cashew tree.