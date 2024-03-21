The Types of Concrete Forms Used in Construction Industry

Concrete is crucial in the world of construction. As such, concrete formwork is equally important. It allows construction crews and their clients to make the most of all the benefits concrete has to offer. It provides molds to help shape and support concrete until it’s set and ready to stand on its own. Formwork can improve structural integrity and aesthetics among other attributes.

Exploring the Different Types of Formwork

Several types of formwork are available. Each one has its distinct uses and benefits. Understanding the different options and why they’re important is the key to choosing the right one for your projects. Take a look at the options at your disposal and their features.

Circular Molds

One of the most unique types of molds is circular concrete formwork. It’s used for rounded architectural elements, like arches, columns, and curved walls. Solid circular formwork is made of curved panels. These molds can also be made of flexible materials like plastic or rubber that are adjustable. Individual panels of this type of formwork are joined together to create the desired shape, size, and curvature of a concrete structure.

Slipform Formwork

Slipform concrete formwork consists of a continuously moving system of molds. It’s typically used for vertical structures, such as towers, silos, chimneys, and conventional walls. It’s often used in taller buildings as well. In some situations, it can be used for horizontal concrete structures, like roads. This type of formwork allows construction crews to build quickly, and it gives them greater control over the concrete’s final shape and finish.

Jumpform Formwork

Like slipform formwork, jumpform molds are used in vertical concrete construction and are designed to move along with the project. They’re generally used for core structures that give taller buildings added strength. Cores may house elevators and stairs too. Whereas slipform molds are continuously moving systems, jumpform systems remain in place until the concrete partially cures. Then, they’re moved along to the next phase.

Timber Formwork

Timber formwork is the most common type of concrete mold for construction. It’s often made of plywood, but other types of wood can also be used to build these molds. They’re generally less expensive than other options, and they’re mainly used for small and medium projects. They’re versatile and easy for crews to assemble and dismantle. That being said, wood is vulnerable to decay, so it may not last as long as formwork that’s made of other materials.

Engineered Formwork

Engineered formwork is a broad category. It includes prefabricated panels that are made of various materials, like steel, aluminum, and fiberglass-reinforced plastic. They’re strong and durable. For some types of projects, these molds provide more precision than timber formwork and other alternatives. They’re recommended for large-scale projects and complex building designs. These molds typically last longer than timber forms.

Insulated Formwork

Unlike many other types of concrete molds, insulated formwork is designed to remain in place after construction. It can give buildings added strength and greater energy efficiency. It can save construction crews time on certain projects because it doesn’t have to be assembled and then dismantled. Since it’s left in place, though, insulated formwork isn’t reusable.

Using Formwork to Foster Concrete Construction

Formwork is essential in concrete construction. It helps to give buildings shape and strength. It also provides precision and aesthetic appeal. With the right molds to work with, construction companies can offer their clients a great deal of flexibility in building design. Several types of formwork are available from less-expensive timber varieties to leave-in-place versions. Each one has its place in the world of construction.