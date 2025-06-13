The Trump Administration Keeps Denying Disaster Preparedness Aid to States

The Trump administration is increasingly skipping a form of federal disaster aid that helps states better prepare for future storms, flooding and wildfires.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency rejected requests for such resiliency money, known as Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding, for Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma last week, part of a trend that started this spring.
These denials are one way the administration is trying to cut costs and narrow the scope of FEMA, the nation’s primary agency for disaster work that sits under the Department of Homeland Security.
The administration is weighing the approval of hazard mitigation funding “with states’ ability to execute those funds,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson. A senior administration official said the president is receiving requests for federal disaster funding for “non-catastrophic incidents that could be avoidable” if previous administrations and governors had acted differently. In response, this administration is focused on ensuring states invest in “common-sense projects that minimize repetitive losses and make meaningful progress in executing funds that are currently available,” the official added.
