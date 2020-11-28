The Top Reasons to Change Your Locks

If you are like many people, you may wonder – when and why should you call a locksmith to change the locks in your home or business? Even if the locks in place are still secure, there are several situations when you may need to invest in new locks.

You Misplaced or Lost Your Keys

Almost everyone has faced that momentary confusion – where are my keys? Sometimes, you are lucky and will be able to find them in the end; however, in other situations, the keys may remain hidden – forever.

Unfortunately, this can cause a lot of concern. For example, did someone else find the keys? Are they going to try to use them? Rather than all this unnecessary worry, consider having the locks changed, which will take care of the issue. The process for this is simple, quick, and with the help of a professional locksmith, can be handled without issue.

If you discover that you are losing your keys regularly, why not consider a keyless entry system? This will eliminate the issue.

You Just Moved Into a New Home

If you have recently moved into a new home, congratulations – this is a huge step and exciting milestone.

However, as a new homeowner, one of the first things on your “to-do” list should be to change the locks. Even if you have been provided information that you are the only one with keys to the house, you want to ensure that no one else has a set. This is true for new builds, as contractors and sub-contractors may have keys or previously owned houses where the former owner or real estate agent may have a key.

You Have Gone Through a Separation, Dispute, or Divorce

Have you had a strong disagreement with a friend, roommate, spouse, or someone else? Did they ever have a key to your home or live with you? If so, it may be time to change the locks. This will provide you with peace of mind, even if that person would never do anything to hurt you.

An Attempted Break-in

If someone tried to break-in your house, you should know that changing the locks is a good idea. After all, you want to strengthen the security and ensure that they will not be able to get in if they come back. A locksmith can help install deadbolt locks and other high-security elements to ensure you are protected and safe. Remember, there is a good chance that someone targeted your house at random, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.

You Loaned Your Key Out to Someone

Did you loan your key to a repair person, a tenant, or another service provider and never got it returned? If so, changing the locks is a good precaution to take. They may have just forgotten they had the lock; however, you never know. By replacing the locks, you can feel confident that no one can gain access without permission.

Call a Locksmith for Help

When it comes to locksmith services, you will find they are not all created equal. Take some time to find a local locksmith with a good reputation. Being informed and knowing when to change your locks is the best way to reduce the likelihood that you will be the victim of a home break-in or burglary.