The Sun Hangs Around Florida As Showers Return Thursday

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see partly sunny skies alternating with showers and a few storms on an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s;

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms at times. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.