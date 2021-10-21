Home Weather The Sun Hangs Around Florida As Showers Return Thursday

The Sun Hangs Around Florida As Showers Return Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Asset ID: SBI-300052440
Storyblocks

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see partly sunny skies alternating with showers and a few storms on an ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s;

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms at times.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s still quiet in the tropics.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here