The Preventive Maintenance You Need to Do On Your Car

One of the best ways to ensure you keep your car for the longest possible time is by doing a constant maintenance check on it. It’s easy to ignore any form of maintenance checks until something goes wrong.

Inspecting your car at least once in a week for any changes could eventually save you thousands of dollars.

Below are some preventive measures:

1. Inspect Your Car Frequently

Make it a habit to inspect your car as often as you can. It doesn’t cost you money to do this, as you can easily fix a day of the week to run a quick inspection. Inspect your tires and check the air pressure in them every month. Check your lights to be sure they are working fine or if they need to be changed. Replace halogen bulbs with LED Headlights for efficacy and a longer life span. Also, always listen for unusual sounds, as it could be drawing your attention to something. If you do this frequently, there will be little chance of you suddenly getting hit by a huge maintenance problem.

2. Check Your Fluids

This is one thing you need to learn to do by yourself as it saves you time and money. Check the antifreeze, wiper, power steering, coolant, and transmission fluids. Some have gauges or dipsticks to help with an easy check. If the fluid is low, add to it or change it.

3. Check Your Belts

Your timing and serpentine belts should be replaced when necessary, as indicated in your owner’s manual. The average range for most vehicles to have their belts replaced is every 60,000 miles and 40,000 miles respectively but it’s best to go with what your manual recommends. If you miss any minor fault with your belts, it could cause additional damage to other areas, which would increase maintenance costs.

4. Check Your Battery

Always check your battery for any form of leakage or mineral build-up, which can be cleaned with a battery cleaning brush to keep it running smoothly. Most batteries require a must check after every 30,000 miles but you can check your owner’s manual for specific recommendations. You could also get a battery tester or jump starter, as it might come in handy someday.

Your owner’s manual is probably the most boring thing you want to check after purchasing a new car but it’s the best way to get started. It would give you insights about your car and recommendations on how it should be maintained. This could save you a lot of trips to the mechanic and hundreds of dollars worth of maintenance.