The Presidential Foot Fetish

This week, President Biden was in the news not for his mind, but for his feet. On several recent occasions, he has worn his traditional navy suits with a pair of thick-soled black sneakers by Hoka, the cushiony running shoe company beloved by hypebeasts, fitness freaks and Britney Spears.

The sneakers are the brand’s Transport model, “designed with the city-dweller in mind,” per Hoka’s website, and suitable for working out as well as for daily life. The Transport sells for $150.

Social media hecklers seized on the sneakers as the latest evidence of Biden’s struggles with aging, which has been the focus of media attention since a special counsel report on his handling of classified documents singled out his “advancing age.” One X user dubbed them the “Air Bidens.”

The New York Post and Fox News glommed on, suggesting that Biden is wearing the Hokas for stability to avoid falling or tripping. RNC Research reposted on X an “Inside Edition” segment on the shoes and said, “Biden’s handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of ‘lifestyle sneakers’ because he trips so much.”

In fact, the president has recently been wearing various sneakers, a person close to the president told Politico, after long avoiding them for fear that they did not look as presidential as dress shoes. One of Biden’s best moments in fashion press came when he was pictured in May in an Oval Office meeting with several lawmakers. While Biden had on a pair of leather brogues, others were mocked for wearing the increasingly popular zombie footwear that combines a sneaker sole with a dress shoe top.

But a stiffer gait and pain have convinced him otherwise, according to Politico. His footwear choice may have inspired others: On Tuesday afternoon, more than 12,000 people had viewed the sneaker in the past 24 hours, the Hoka website claimed. (The brand declined a request to comment on whether the spike in views translated to sales.)