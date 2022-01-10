The Miami International Boat Show Returns to Miami Beach in 2022

The Miami International Boat Show is considered one of the best yacht shows in the US and is a prestigious date in the international yachting calendar. The sun-lapped marinas of Florida have long been home to some of the most respected yachting events in the world. From the Miami International Boat Show to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, these world-renowned events showcase the most luxurious yachts for sale and yachts for charter.

The Miami International Boat Show 2022 is set to be bigger than ever before, offering a glamorous hub of impressive boat viewings, international networking, and world-class VIP experiences.

What to expect from the Miami International Boat Show 2022

Hosted in Miami, Florida, from February 16th – 20th, the Miami International Boat Show 2022 returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center after a five-year absence. The show will break usual traditions, uprooting from its former venue at the Miami Marine Stadium and Park.

With a spectacular new location, the Miami International Boat Show will also mark the combination of the three premier winter boat shows with a newly announced partnership between their owners. The National Marine Manufacturers Association, which owns and operates the Miami International Boat Show, Informa Markets and Superyacht Miami, have entered into a partnership under the banner of the Miami International Boat Show. The partnerships between these world-class yachting events in Miami will cultivate one of the largest boat shows in the world, attracting visitors from approximately 35 countries.

The event will undergo an impressive expansion to accommodate for the influx of yachting enthusiasts. This will include the existing in-water components at the Genting location, the on-land components at the recently renovated Miami Beach Convention Centre, and the addition of a spectacular outdoor venue at Miami Beach’s Pride Park, which is due to host memorable experiences, activations, and seminars for all show attendees.

The beauty of the Miami International Boat Show is not just its blissful, warm climate, but its visitors are treated to everything they need under one roof. Over five days, visitors can view a wide range of products related to water sports and meet a host of world-class service providers, including world-class global luxury yacht brokers, while also learning about the latest yachting trends.

With more than 3,000 boats on display, some of the main products at the show include personal watercraft, sport fishers, lavish superyachts, sailing boats, engines, water toys, as well as nautical clothing.

The Miami International Boat Show also includes a wide range of educational and lifestyle activations for water sport enthusiasts, including wakeboard simulators, battery-powered boat demonstrations and marine sustainability workshops.

Attendees can also experience an exclusive luxury retreat within the show with the Winward VIP Experience. This VIP pass includes Prime Time Preview and SuperYacht Miami access, as well as exclusive entry into the Windward VIP Clubs at One Herald Plaza, where guests can enjoy unparalleled views of the Miami Skyline, a premium open bar, gourmet food and a private concierge.

There can be no question that the 2022 Miami International Boat Show is the must-attend yachting event.