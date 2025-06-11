The Loire Valley World Of Sauvignon Blanc Wines

By Tom Marquardt And Patrick Darr

We feel so fortunate to have traveled to many wine growing regions in Europe. Not only has it been rewarding to soak in the beautiful environment that makes a wine so special, but it has been educational to learn a region’s wine history. Only when we travel overseas do we appreciate the youth of our own country.

One region that should be on your bucket list is France’s Loire Valley. It is here, in verdant central France, that history and wine intersect, as well as anywhere in Europe. The 300-plus castles dating back to the 10th century provide a jaw-dropping vista that alone makes the region worth visiting. But there is so much more for oenophiles.

Because the Loire Valley is known principally for its crisp and herbaceous sauvignon blancs, it doesn’t enjoy the prestige of the chardonnays and pinot noirs of Burgundy. But as sauvignon blanc sales are growing faster than any other grape variety, Loire is a region worth exploring for those wanting a French counterpart to New Zealand and California sauvignon blanc. Sancerres are becoming very popular nowadays but at a time when challenging weather has limited yields.

There are many differences between sauvignon blancs. Sancerre has a more delicate profile with citrus, herbal, grapefruit and mineral notes while New Zealand sauvignon blanc is bold, tart and with more tropical fruit flavors. Sauvignon blanc in the Graves region of Bordeaux are blended with semillon while California sauvignon blanc is all over the board.

Following French tradition, the grape varieties do not appear on Loire Valley labels. Instead, growers proudly display their villages and appellations – Sancerre and Pouilly Fume (sauvignon blanc), Chinon (cabernet franc), Saumur (sparkling wine), Muscadet (melon de bourgogne) and Vouvray (off-dry chenin blanc), for example. Pinot noir is also made in Loire, but we have not been a big fan of it.

Cooperatives have bought a lot of the family owned wineries in recent years, but there are still many family producers who have been responsible for improving the quality of Loire wines. One such person is Didier Dageneau, who led the way in reducing yields and introducing organic farming before his death in 2008. Today, more than 60 percent of the vineyards are organically or substainably farmed.

One notable producer of high-quality sancerre is Hubert Brochard. Now under the stewardship of the Bollinger family of Champagne, this domaine produces several single-vineyard wines from the hillsides in Chavignol. They are as diverse as their terroirs. Even at $45 apiece, they are well worth the money if you are looking for a special expression of the unique soils from these vineyards. They have more depth and character than most sancerres we have tasted.

Here are the sancerres from this quality producer:

Domaine Hubert Brochard Chateau de Thauvenay 2023. With clay-limestone marl soils dating back to the Kimmeridgian period, the grapes offer a mineral note with youthful pineapple and lime flavors. Crisp, racy acidity makes this wine a great foil to seasoned seafood.

Domaine Hubert Brochard Chateau Fontaine-Audon 2023. Nectarine, pineapple and lemon with a dash of herbs and beautiful minerality.

Domaine Hubert Brochard Les Trois Coteaux 2023. Herbal notes mingle with fresh pear and citrus flavors.

Another producer we recently discovered is Passerelles, a relatively new property which has well-priced wines from several appellations along the Loire River. Here are several red and white wines we recently tasted:

Passerelles Sancerre 2023 ($40). Lively citrus and peach notes with balanced acidity and elegance.

Passerelles Saumur Rouge 2022 ($35). This cabernet franc was vinified in concrete eggs and aged in stainless steel to preserve the fresh vibrant red cherry flavors. Simple, light and accented by cocoa notes.

Passerelles Touraine Oisly 2023 ($30). This sauvignon blanc has generous apricot and white peach notes with good citrus and herbs.

Passerelles Anjou Blanc 2023 ($25). Made from chenin blanc, this has a bright, acidic profile to match spring vegetables and cheese. Ginger, apple aromas with apricot flavors.

Following are other wines from this region:

Domaine Huet Vouvray Moulleux le Clos du Bourg Chenin Blanc 2023 ($65). From Vouvray, this sensual chenin blanc is well balanced with the right concentration of richness. Slightly sweet with apple and citrus notes with a hint of honey.

Philippe Chainier Chinon Cabernet Franc ($18). Simple yet tasty with ripe red cherry and strawberry flavors with a dash of spice.

Marc Deschamps Pouilly Fume Les Champs de Cri 2022 ($33). Don’t confuse this appellation with the chardonnay-based Pouilly Fuisse. Floral and citrus aromas with pineapple flavors and a racy, minerally finish.

Langlois Cremant de Loire Brut Reserve ($31). This sparkling blend is from chenin blanc, chardonnay and cabernet franc from Saumur, Anjou and Touraine. Flowery aromas and apple notes.

Wine picks

Siduri Santa Barbara Pinot Noir 2022 ($35). This producer makes a number of premium pinot noirs, but this entry-level version is a good place to start. A value in the pricey pinot noir market, it has dark cherry and cranberry notes with a hint of spice.

Miguel Torres Old Vines Vigno Carignan 2019 ($22) The producer revived this grape variety in Chile and realized they had something worth preserving. Using grapes from old vines, the winemaker has created an immense wine with firm tannins and blackberry, cherry notes.

Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG 2020 ($40). This is an excellent chianti to put alongside that plate of pasta or grilled chicken. A little cabernet sauvignon joins the native sangiovese to make for a delicious, balanced wine with bright raspberry and black cherry notes, a dash of vanilla and good acidity.

Tenuta Capofaro Didyme Malvasia Salina IGT 2022 ($30). This is a terrific summer wine from Tasca d’Almerita with lots of fruit character and fresh acidity. Made from malvasia di lipari grapes grown off the coast of Sicily in the Aeolian Islands, the wine is vinified dry and has a medium body.

MoreAboutWine, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com Republished with permission Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years.



