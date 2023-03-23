The Fed Announces Ninth-Straight Interest Rate Hike Of 25 Basis Points—Here’s What Will Get More Expensive

By Mike Winters

As expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 25 basis point interest rate hike on Wednesday, making the benchmark rate the highest it’s been since 2007.

The ninth consecutive rate hike is meant to discourage inflation by increasing the cost of borrowing, which can slow the economy and possibly trigger a recession. In turn, it increases the growing cost of credit cards, auto financing and loans.

With the move, the central bank has increased the federal funds rate from nearly zero in March 2022 to a range of 4.75% to 5%.

There was some speculation that the Fed might pause rate hikes in response to recent banking failures, including Silicon Valley Bank. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that price stability is the central bank’s “overarching focus.”