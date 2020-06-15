The COVID-19 Testing Process: What You Need to Know

The number of COVID-19 positive cases is on the rise worldwide, with a growing number of individuals getting tested. As more COVID-19 testing rolls out, you might be thinking whether you need to get tested.

Tests for the SARS-COV-2-Virus include antibody tests (indicates a previous infection) and viral tests (detects current infection).

Undoubtedly, many of us still have a long list of questions when it comes to the process of testing. To round it all up, here’s what you need to know about coronavirus testing.

When Should You Get Tested?

Finding a COVID-19 testing site in your area is far easier than before as more tests become available. Some countries have begun setting up drive-through testing centers. Generally, before undergoing a test, you need to first set a date and time with a testing site and your doctor’s order.

This measure can help mitigate crowds of people from gathering at the site, waiting to be tested. However, if you are currently displaying severe symptoms or considered a high-risk patient, you need to seek immediate medical attention.

According to an epidemiology professor at George Mason University, Amira Roess, Ph.D., individuals exposed to a confirmed case should be tested even if they’re not experiencing any symptoms. She said that by identifying persons who are positive early on, perhaps we can preempt a massive percentage of infections.

This approach is critical since we’ve learned that asymptomatic infections are vital drivers of the virus during this pandemic. On the other hand, Roess added that people with no symptoms and no exposure history shouldn’t get tested.

What It’s Like To Get Tested?

When you want to get tested for the virus, you will either be directed to a drive-through testing facility or a clinic. Another option includes using a coronavirus home test kit to perform a self-test at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDSP) recommends that a face mask must be worn to avoid infecting others.

The experience of getting tested for the virus varies. Some individuals were able to walk directly into the waiting room, while others were not allowed to enter the facility without a medical staff to assist them.

The most known type of COVID-19 testing available today is a nasal swab test, which is comparable to testing for other viruses. Before undergoing a sample extraction, the first thing you need to do is fill in your personal information, such as phone number, date of birth, and name.

Then, a doctor will probe the inside of your nose with cotton swabs for at least fifteen seconds (each nostril). Once done, the swab will be placed into a sterile tube and a plastic pouch. Then, it will be dropped into a metal collection box.

Aside from nasal swab, antibody testing is becoming increasingly available. However, unlike the swab test, it requires a blood sample. No matter what process is used to test you for the virus, the sample is secured and delivered to a laboratory to find out if you have the virus.

When Can You Get The Results?

Theoretically, you can get your results after several hours from the laboratory to find out if you’ve been infected. However, depending on where you live, it can potentially take at least a week to get your results.

Also, it relies on how many COVID-19 testing kits are available in your area. Say, for instance, the number of individuals getting tested saturates some testing sites in New York. For this reason, the waiting period can take longer than expected.

Moreover, California and other states used to have a backlog of test results, but now, they can deliver results within three to five days. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic in Ohio provides results within twenty-four hours for those patients considered high-risk.

People who tested for the virus at a drive-through site will get their results within several days. After getting your results back, a doctor will call to inform you if you tested negative or positive for the novel coronavirus.

What Should You Do If You Tested Positive?

If you tested positive with coronavirus, see to it that you inform everyone you have been exposed to within the last two weeks. Isolate yourself at home and ask your doctor what you should do next. Make sure to monitor your symptoms and comply with your doctor’s orders. If you experience severe symptoms, immediately seek medical help.

Testing is critical for a coronavirus response since it enables health officials to quarantine cases before they have the chance to spread. If you’ve exhibited symptoms of the virus, immediately get yourself tested. After the test, make sure to contact the people you have been with and seek medical help if the symptoms worsen.