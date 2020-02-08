The ‘Code’ In The Matrix Comes From Sushi Recipes (+30 More Fun Facts)

The ‘Code’ In The Matrix Comes From Sushi Recipes (+30 More Fun...

Right in the heart of Oscar season, the second Saturday in February celebrates Global Movie Day to honor the way movies have captured audiences’ hearts and minds around the world for over 100 years. Since their inception, movies have transcended geography, language, time, and culture, connecting us all through the power of storytelling.

