The Biggest Product Design Fails in History

Making a product that stands the test of time is a worthwhile endeavor that can make brands millions in revenue. However, some companies pump out different designs at such an accelerated rate they don’t stop to take in the fruits of their labor. If they did, they might realize there are some glaring problems.
Even companies like Disney aren’t immune to making the occasional boo-boo that results in nothing but red faces. From cans of radiator coolant that look suspiciously like something else to Cinderella’s unintentional nose job, these product failures might have you wondering just how these items ever left the factory.
Purchased At: Various Stores
Estimated Price: $6*
Spongebob Squarepants blew up the TV world, captivating kids and adults alike. What’s more, the cartoon is one of Nickelodeon’s most lucrative works in terms of merchandising. If you can stick Spongebob’s face on it, it’s getting made. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea, though.
Spongebob isn’t exactly easy on the eyes at the best of times, but when you make him into edible chocolate and give him bright blue peepers, you’re asking for trouble. This product doesn’t exactly appeal to kids as much as it straight out terrifies them.
2. Banana Slide
Purchased At: N/A
Estimated Price: $1,000-$3,000*
This one made not only the r/ThanksIHateIt Reddit thread, it also made several lists of “Accidentally Inappropriate Slides.” The Banana Slide is certainly an oddity, but, luckily, adults are probably the only ones who will catch the sheer strangeness of the slide’s layout. Kids won’t even notice or care, they just want to slide.
As one commenter put it, “What has two thumbs up and won’t go down that slide?” What’s amazing is that the slide isn’t even the only inappropriate one out there. According to BuzzFeed, this one is tied for weirdness with a slide that comes out of an elephant’s behind.
3. Pikachu’s Peekaboo Charger
Purchased At: ThinkGeek
Estimated Price: $23.89*
While everyone appreciates a clever phone charger, this one might be taking it a little too far. Instead of the charger cord just coming out of a normal base, this cord comes out of Pikachu’s behind, leaving very little to the imagination.
4. What Does Kleenex Have Against Spiderman?
Purchased At: Unknown
Estimated Price: $2.89*
We’re used to Spider-Man shooting out white webbing from his hands, but this is something entirely different. Kleenex partnered with the M.C.U. to create a line of Spider-Man-related products, including this box of Kleenex. Unfortunately, the product design needs a little bit of work, though comic fans no doubt found it hilarious.
As one commenter put it, “I’m no expert, but Kleenex should rethink their box design.” If you want Spider-Man tissue that doesn’t come in this strange box, you can try Amazon or Walmart. On Amazon, three packs cost $8.94. At Walmart, you’ll pay $5.97 for three flat boxes.
