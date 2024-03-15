The Biggest Product Design Fails in History

Purchased At: Various Stores

Spongebob Squarepants blew up the TV world, captivating kids and adults alike. What’s more, the cartoon is one of Nickelodeon’s most lucrative works in terms of merchandising. If you can stick Spongebob’s face on it, it’s getting made. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea, though.

Spongebob isn’t exactly easy on the eyes at the best of times, but when you make him into edible chocolate and give him bright blue peepers, you’re asking for trouble. This product doesn’t exactly appeal to kids as much as it straight out terrifies them.