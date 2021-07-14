The biggest mac and cheese lovers in America live in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

The Biggest Mac And Cheese Lovers In America Live In Alabama, South...

One of the classic comfort foods earns a place of honor on July 14th. It is National Mac and Cheese Day!

Mac & cheese is not only a delicious dish, but it is an official crayon color as well. In 1993, Crayola named one of its crayon colors ‘Macaroni and Cheese.’

Mac & cheese is considered a national dish in Canada. Plus, a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese is actually the most-purchased grocery product in the country.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Is Considered The Unofficial De Facto Food Of Canada

The Popular Way To Eat Mac And Cheese In Canada Is With Ketchup.

Did you know that American president Thomas Jefferson was a huge fan of mac & cheese? He imported Parmesan cheese and macaroni for use in his Virginia estate after trying the dish in both northern Italy and Paris.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese was created as a response to the trying times of the great depression, there was a salesman who had an innovative idea. That idea being the sale of both cheese and macaroni together, so he began attaching packages of grated cheese to boxes of pasta. In part due to the conditions of its release, it became an absolute success.

Kraft Sells One Million Boxes Of Mac And Cheese A Day

The Record For Eating An Entire Box Of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Is One Minute, 2.14 Seconds

Around 12% of mac and cheese meals are for breakfast and another 12% are BEFORE breakfast.

Every 3 months over 1/3 of the US population will consume mac and cheese. In that same window of time, over half of American children will consume mac and cheese.

53% of mac and cheese eating occasions involve Millennials whereas only 19% involve Baby Boomers.

The recommended wine to serve with mac and cheese is Burgundy.

The most popular shape for mac and cheese other than elbow pasta is *drum roll please* SpongeBob SquarePants.

It is believed that mac and cheese originated in Italy. There was a recipe in an Italian cookbook from the late 13 th century.

century. Thomas Jefferson brought a pasta machine back from Italy and his daughter, Mary Randolph, invented the dish with parmesan cheese which later was changed to cheddar cheese. A recipe appeared in her cookbook called The Virginia Housewife in 1824.

in 1824. Kraft Macaroni and Cheese hit the store shelves in 1937. In 1937 more than 8 million boxes were sold. It was said to be the housewife’s best friend.

During World War II, Kraft Foods once again made the best of a bad situation. Wartime rationing made staples such as dairy and fresh meat hard to come by. Like they did during the Depression, Americans turned to Kraft Macaroni & Cheese in droves — the company sold 50 million boxes in 1943 alone.

“Homemade macaroni and cheese” is the 11 th most viewed recipe of all time on Allrecipes.com.

most viewed recipe of all time on Allrecipes.com. The biggest mac and cheese lovers in America live in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Medieval chefs were hip to the mac and cheese trend before it was a trend. In the 1420s, King Richard II’s master chefs compiled a manuscript called the Forme of Cury (“Method of Cookery”). The text featured a recipe for a dish called “makerouns,” which is incredibly similar to the mac and cheese we know today — it might just be the earliest recipe for the dish ever published.

Crayola understands our love for macaroni. In 1993, they created a crayon that made coloring our favorite food a lot easier.

