Home Consumer The Beatles’ Final Song Is Coming Together Through The Power Of Artificial...

The Beatles’ Final Song Is Coming Together Through The Power Of Artificial Intelligence (Video)

By
TheVerge.com
-
The album art for “Now and Then.” | Apple / Capitol

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

Were it not for WingNut Films’ machine assisted learning tech, Peter Jackson’s 2021 The Beatles: Get Back Disney Plus docuseries might not exist the way it does today, and that very same artificial intelligence that made that project possible is why the music group’s final song will soon be available to the public for the first time.

Earlier this year, Paul McCartney teased that the same tech Jackson used to de-mix and isolate all of the Beatles’ speaking voices in old footage had also made it possible to recover John Lennon’s vocals from an old cassette of “Now and Then” — an unfinished track recorded as a demo back in the 1970s.

Today, the group announced that, after decades of lying in wait, “Now and Then” is finally being released as a fully produced song along with Now and Then  The Last Beatles Song, a 12-minute-long documentary about the song’s production from director Oliver Murray.

In a press release about the new track, McCartney described becoming “quite emotional” over hearing Lennon’s voice on “a genuine Beatles recording” in 2023, and Ringo Starr described the process of producing the song as “the closest we’ll ever come to having [Lennon] back in the room.”

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

TheVerge.com
The Verge is an ambitious multimedia effort founded in 2011 to examine how technology will change life in the future for a massive mainstream audience. Our original editorial insight was that technology had migrated from the far fringes of the culture to the absolute center as mobile technology created a new generation of digital consumers. Now, we live in a dazzling world of screens that has ushered in revolutions in media, transportation, and science. The future is arriving faster than ever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR