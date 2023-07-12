The Advantages of a Skilled Trade Career

Let’s face it. Obtaining a college degree has become increasingly expensive and time-consuming in today’s world. And even after investing significant resources, landing your dream job is not guaranteed. However, opting for a career in skilled trades offers a different path.

The training programs in skilled trades are comparatively shorter and more affordable, allowing you to enter the workforce quickly. In other words, pursuing a construction career provides a more cost-effective and expedited route to finding fulfilling employment.

There are innumerable benefits that skilled trade careers provide to a person.

A quick online search will reveal the incredible demand for skilled trades in today’s market. With more workers retiring from the industry than new ones entering, there is a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople. This scarcity of talent makes tradesmen highly sought after. Moreover, studies indicate that the demand for skilled workers will remain strong in the coming years. These findings solidify the decision to pursue a career in skilled trades, as they promise ample job opportunities throughout your construction career.

Choose work options of your preference

If you desire a job that allows you to utilize your skills consistently, a career in skilled trades is the perfect choice. For instance, as a plumber, you will primarily focus on plumbing work rather than being tasked with unrelated tasks like carpentry or painting unless you possess the necessary skills.

Your specific construction expertise is what makes you valuable for particular jobs, eliminating the need to engage in work you don’t enjoy or haven’t requested. The more projects you undertake, the more you strengthen your construction career and increase the demand for your specialized qualifications.

Higher flexibility

There is a common misconception that a career in skilled trades lacks work flexibility. However, this is far from the truth. One of the significant advantages of a construction career is the ability to leave work-related matters behind once you leave the job site. You can set aside any concerns and focus on them when you return to work.

Additionally, as you gain expertise in your construction skills, you have the freedom to work independently. You can become your own boss and even collaborate with construction staffing firms to expand your business if you desire. The choice is yours to shape your career in a way that suits your preferences and goals.

Career expansion and development

The construction industry provides ample opportunities for rapid advancement and career growth. It is within your control to decide whether you want to remain in the same position until retirement or strive for upward mobility in your construction career. If you choose the latter path, it is essential to actively participate in training programs and acquire certifications that enhance your skills and establish you as an expert in your field.

By developing construction skills that are in high demand, you will open doors to countless opportunities. Many companies are constantly seeking professionals with construction expertise. It is crucial to remember that the more effort and dedication you invest, the greater rewards and advancements you can achieve in your career.

So, choosing a career in skilled trade, especially in the construction sector, will bring you all these benefits. It offers you better job flexibility, excellent career growth, a multitude of job opportunities and a lot more. But how do companies hire skilled trade workers?

Steps to hire skilled trade workers

In the face of the ongoing skilled trade shortage affecting numerous industries, businesses must adopt innovative and proactive methods for trade recruitment. Here are three effective strategies to assist you in recruiting and hiring skilled trade workers:

Seek referrals from employees

Your existing employees can be an invaluable asset when it comes to sourcing skilled trades workers. Encourage them to refer friends, family members, or former colleagues who possess the necessary skills and may be interested in joining your company. To incentivize their efforts, consider offering rewards such as cash bonuses or additional paid time off for successful referrals. By tapping into your employees’ networks, you can increase your chances of finding qualified candidates for your skilled trades positions.

Collaborate with local colleges and schools

Forge partnerships with local high schools, vocational schools, and community colleges to establish a steady stream of young talent for your skilled trades workforce. Explore opportunities to sponsor or host workshops, job fairs, or other events that allow you to highlight the advantages of pursuing a career in the trades, showcase the various opportunities within your industry, and offer valuable career guidance to students.

By engaging with educational institutions, you can attract and nurture emerging talent, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled workers for your company.

Team up with a skilled trade staffing agency

Collaborating with a skilled trades staffing agency can significantly simplify and expedite your recruitment process. These agencies possess extensive networks of qualified tradesmen, enabling them to swiftly connect employers with the ideal candidates to fulfill their immediate workforce requirements. However, selecting the appropriate trade recruitment agency can be as challenging as identifying the right worker for a specific job.

These are some excellent options for companies to connect with skilled trade workers who are looking for better and new opportunities.