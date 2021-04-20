The 3 Things to Expect at Your First Marriage Counseling Session

Attending marriage counseling is scary. But it is also a courageous step to repair your marriage. It’s okay to be unsure of what to expect and a little anxious about your first session. Help ease your mind with these three things to expect at your first session.

Set Goals Together

You will want to go as a couple for the first session. Yes, there will be individual sessions, but the first one is always as a couple. This session will go into detail about what you want to get out of the sessions. The therapist will receive a backstory about how you got here in your relationship and the goals you want to achieve during counseling.

Answer Questions

Yes, be ready to answer a lot of questions at your first session. The therapist needs to get to know you, so you will want to be honest. Also, ask your therapist questions about any concerns you may have. This is how you develop trust with your therapists and determine if they are a good fit. The right therapist is going to make all of the difference in the world.

Plan!

On top of planning goals, you will also need to plan future sessions. Figure out how many times a week you need to meet and find a consistent time that will work best so you can make the full commitment. Remember, you can’t fix anything overnight. During your first session, learn what to expect and what type of things you can do outside of therapy. Also, plan on trying therapy for at least 6 months.

If your marriage needs repair, marriage therapy in Scottsdale can help. Not only will therapy improve your relationship, but it could also ultimately improve your whole life.