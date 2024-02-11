The 21 Best Weekend Getaways in Florida

Many things can be said about the Sunshine State, but there’s no denying its pull as a year-round destination for a weekend getaway or if you can swing it, something longer.

Particularly during the winter months, when much of the country is shoveling snow and scraping ice, the best things to do in Florida incorporate clear blue skies, wide and welcoming beaches, and a steady drip of Vitamin D that packs a powerful endorphin punch.

There are more than 1,300 miles of glorious coastline to explore here, from Northwest Florida all the way south to the Florida Keys, not to mention your choice of big cities, glitzy coastal enclaves and laid-back surf towns for a base.

Favorable weather, affordability, water absolutely everywhere and appeal as a multi-generational vacation spot are just a few of the factors that make the state so attractive to visit. If you’re stumped on where to start, we’ve got you covered on the best weekend getaways in Florida to take—and our favorite to-dos to cross off on each one.

Tampa

Florida’s it city right now is Tampa, which has found a place atop nearly every superlative list of late when it comes to American cities on the make and where to move.

The buzz has much to do with downtown’s new wellness district, Water Street Tampa, anchored by luxury hotels like The Tampa EDITION and the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street (with Tampa’s highest rooftop bar, Beacon) and booming with fun places to eat, among them brunch-favorite Boulon Brasserie, gastropub The Pearl, and happy hour hotspot Lona for margs and tacos al pastor.

Make time to stroll or bike along the Tampa Riverwalk to spots like Armature Works, a stylish food hall within an old streetcar warehouse, and Stones Throw to slurp oysters in the open air along the Hillsborough River.

Don’t sleep on Tampa’s other fun neighborhoods for some of the best things to do in Florida, like leafy Hyde Park just south of downtown along Hillsborough Bay where Palisociety just opened the intimate little Palihouse Hyde Park Village, a boutique hotel within walking distance of boutiques, parks and scenery new restos like Ro (come for nigiri and sashimi made with fresh fish flown in from Tokyo’s market).

When you’re ready to hit the beach, St. Pete, Clearwater and pretty little Pass-a-Grille, a local’s favorite for sunset and sunbathing on the southern tip of St. Pete Beach, are less than 40 minutes away.

