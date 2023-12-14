Tesla’s Huge Recall Will Make It Harder — But Not Impossible — To Misuse Autopilot

By Andrew J. Hawkins

Tesla issued a recall notice today for 2 million vehicles in the US to address a “defect” with Autopilot, the company’s groundbreaking and controversial advanced driver-assist system. Safety experts say the recall will likely make Autopilot harder to misuse.

Harder, but not impossible.

“It’s progress,” said Mary “Missy” Cummings, a robotics expert who wrote a 2020 paper evaluating the risks of Tesla’s Autopilot system, “but minimal progress.”

Cummings said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration missed an opportunity to force the company to address concerns around Tesla owners using Autopilot on roads where it wasn’t intended to work. Last week, The Washington Post published an investigation linking at least eight fatal or serious crashes to Tesla drivers using Autopilot on roads it couldn’t “reliably navigate.”

As per the recall, Tesla will issue a software update to some 2 million cars in the US — nearly every vehicle it has ever sold in the country — that will increase the number of warnings and alerts when drivers are not paying attention.

Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, packages together a number of features including Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer, which is only intended to be used on limited-access freeways when it’s not operating in tandem with the more sophisticated Autosteer on City Streets.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.