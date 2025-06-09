Tensions Rise as Trump Orders Marines and More Troops to L.A. (Videos)

By Laurel Rosenhall, Charlie Savage, Jesus Jiménez, Helene Cooper and

Tensions began to rise in Los Angeles on Monday evening after a mostly quiet day of protests against President Trump’s deportation roundups, and following the administration’s orders to more than double the number of military forces being sent to the area.

The unrest initially focused on a small area downtown, near a federal building and City Hall, where law enforcement officers fired flash bangs and foam rounds to disperse a crowd. Police officers and National Guard troops in riot gear surrounded the federal building as night approached. But protesters then began to spread out, with some moving into the nearby area of Little Tokyo.

The confrontation on the ground mirrored the one between top officials in California and in Washington, as the Trump administration’s new deployments brought the number of federal forces to 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines. The escalation was striking, given that the protests had been relatively small and limited to a few locations and that Mr. Trump himself had said that the situation in Los Angeles was “under control.” But Mr. Trump has also labeled the protesters “insurrectionists.” City and state officials said the federal troops were unneeded and provocative, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration filed a lawsuit seeking to block Mr. Trump’s initial order to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops, hundreds of which have arrived in the city and are visible around federal buildings. In an afternoon interview with The New York Times, Mr. Newsom said that the troops that had deployed over the weekend had little to do, that the Marines were not necessary and that the president was acting to sow “more fear, more anger, and to further divide.” Hours later, a Pentagon spokesman announced that 2,000 more National Guard troops were being mobilized.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



