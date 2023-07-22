Technology Named Leading Factor That Influences Americans’ Dream Car: Poll (Video)

By SWNS STAFF

America’s most desired movie car is the Aston Martin DB5 from the “James Bond” series, according to a new survey.

The second spot was claimed by The Ford Mustang GT 390 from “Bullitt” closely followed by the charming Mini Cooper from “The Italian Job.”

The futuristic DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future” and the iconic Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters” rounded out the top five.

More than half of the respondents (53%) had a more specific dream car in mind, with 33% nurturing this aspiration since their teenage years, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans.

So what exactly makes a car a “dream?”

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Carvana, the survey found that technology (26%) was the leading factor that influenced people’s dream car.

Performance (25%), safety features (25%), reliability (23%) and emotional appeal (20%) were also significant influences in shaping respondents’ dream car preferences.

Thirty-one percent expressed a strong preference for electric engines, beating out gasoline engines (27%), and hybrid alternatives (21%).

Among the most coveted dream car models, the survey revealed that the BMW M4 (17%), Tesla Model S (16%), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (16%), Chevrolet Corvette (14%), and Ford Mustang (14%) held the top positions.

In terms of style, SUVs (29%) reigned supreme, followed by luxury cars (17%) and sports cars (14%).

Comfort (20%) played a role in respondents’ dream car preferences, with climate control (30%), leather or premium upholstery (30%), and a built-in navigation system (29%) ranking as the top three must-have comfort features.

“Whether it’s a performance-driven BMW or a tech-equipped Tesla, a lot of factors can play into more Americans coveting a dream car, like price, nostalgia, features, and more,” said Brian Boyd, Carvana senior vice president of inventory.

“Most interestingly, we’re living in a time when obtaining one’s dream car is more achievable than ever through the use of powerful technology and a customer-centric approach.”

When it came to color, black emerged as the most popular choice (22%). White ranked closely behind with 16% of participants favoring it, followed by red (13%).

People hold their dream car in such high esteem that just thinking about it brings happiness to 39% of the respondents.

Interestingly, many respondents have gone the extra mile by giving names to their dream cars. Approximately 46% of those with a dream car had a name for them, with popular names including Bluebell (14%), Black Beauty (13%), and Baby (12%).

Six out of 10 Americans would choose to own their dream car over their dream home.

In terms of budget, the average American expressed a willingness to spend varying amounts on their dream car. Forty-three percent would be willing to pay more than $100,000 for their dream car.

“The connection between Americans and their ideal dream car starts long before the driveway,” Boyd said. “We see that many individuals take proactive steps towards realizing their dream cars, starting with seeking advice, creating budget plans, and conducting extensive research with the variety of digital tools at their disposal. The connection between Americans and their dream cars goes beyond mere transportation. It’s a dream nurtured since teenage years, a source of joy, and a reflection of personal identity.”

Moreover, many participants have actually taken initial steps toward buying their dream car. Three in 10 of those who have a car in mind sought advice from car enthusiasts or experts, while an equal number created budget plans to save for their dream car.

TOP 7 FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE PEOPLE’S CHOICE OF DREAM CAR

Technology – 26%

Performance (e.g. acceleration, handling) – 25%

Safety features – 25%

Reliability – 23%

Emotional appeal (e.g., childhood dreams, sentimental value) – 20%

Fuel efficiency- 20%

Comfort – 20%

TOP 10 MOVIE CARS PEOPLE WOULD WANT TO DRIVE

Aston Martin DB5 from “James Bond” – 12%

Ford Mustang GT 390 from “Bullitt” – 11%

Mini Cooper from “The Italian Job” – 10%

DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future” – 8%

Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters” – 8%

Pontiac Trans Am from “Smokey and the Bandit” – 7%

Batmobile from “Batman” – 6%

Chevrolet Camaro from “Transformers” – 6%

Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” – 5%

Dodge Charger from “The Fast and the Furious” – 4%

Dodge Charger from Dukes of Hazzard – 2%

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – 2%

TOP DREAM CAR MODELS

BMW M4 – 17%

Tesla Model S – 16%

Mercedes-Benz S-Class – 16%

Chevrolet Corvette – 14%

Ford Mustang – 14%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Carvana between May 18 and May 23, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.