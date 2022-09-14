TD #7 Forms In The Atlantic

The wave in the central Atlantic was upgraded to Tropical Depression # 7 at 11 am.

At that time, TD # 7 was located near 16.6 North, 49.6 West, about 805 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and the depression is moving west at 14 miles per hour.

There are no watches or warnings yet, but they’re likely later today , since TD # 7 expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and approach Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola this weekend . At the least, TD # 7 will bring heavy rain and very gusty winds to the islands.