TD #7 Forms In The Atlantic

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
The wave in the central Atlantic was upgraded to Tropical Depression # 7 at 11 am.
At that time, TD # 7 was located near 16.6 North, 49.6 West, about 805 miles east of the Leeward Islands.  Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and the depression is moving west at 14 miles per hour.
There are no watches or warnings yet, but they’re likely later today, since TD # 7 expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and approach Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola this weekend.  At the least, TD # 7 will bring heavy rain and very gusty winds to the islands.
TD # 7 is forecast to become a tropical storm on Thursday.  (The next name on the list is Fiona.)  We’ll keep a very close eye on its future track and development during the coming days.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

