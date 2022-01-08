Takeaways From Tallahassee — Looking Up

By Peter Schorsch

Looking up

Florida Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Wilson is entering the new year with a sense of optimism about Florida’s economic future.

Though the pandemic rages on, and a subsequent uncertainty remains rooted within the business community, Wilson told attendees at the 2022 Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit there are many reasons they should stay confident of Florida’s direction.

“If Florida was a stock and we can keep the business community united, I would be investing as much as I could,” Wilson said in his opening address, later adding: “The kinds of problems we have in Florida are the kinds of problems that most countries and states wish that they had.”

Noting Florida as a “breakaway state,” Wilson credited Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership vision and leadership amid a resurgent pandemic.

Wilson, comparatively, also pointed out states such as California and New York. They, he said, manage economies very differently than Florida.

“Florida is at a crossroads, and we need to keep Florida, Florida,” Wilson added.

Indeed, there are reasons to keep spirits high. Florida in 2021 posted record numbers, particularly when compared to other states.

Wilson said Florida emerged last year as the 15th largest economy on earth, surpassing both Mexico and Saudi Arabia in GDP. Under the Chamber’s Florida 2030 Blueprint, the Chamber hopes Florida’s economy will grow to the 10th largest in the world by 2030.

Economists say that Florida’s economic growth is fueled by many factors, including a great migration of new residents into the state. According to data shared by the Chamber, Florida — home to nearly 22 million residents — nets about 1,000 newcomers every day.

“Florida has handled the pandemic remarkably well,” said Mark Vintner, Managing Director and Senior Economist at Wells Fargo. “The state took a pragmatic approach to dealing with the virus, protecting its most vulnerable citizens first and then allowing all businesses that could safely reopen to do so as soon as the lockdowns ended. Many other states prohibited certain businesses from the opening regardless of whether they could do so safely.”

Data shows the migration comes with strong financial benefits to the state. In terms of W2 income moving in and out of the state, Florida is netting $1.30 million of income per hour. In comparison, that total hovered near $989 in January 2020.

Most of the gained wealth, the Chamber data shows, mainly came from five states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Meanwhile, most residents leaving Florida are headed to North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Arizona.

“Florida is leading the country, and by the way, we’re leading by a country mile,” Wilson said.

Other optimistic figures show 56 of Florida’s 67 counties are reporting more jobs now than they did in February 2020. Nevertheless, Wilson still sees room for improvement.

Inflation, supply chain shortages, and a short-handed workforce are among the top concerns of the Chamber. Wilson contends that economic opportunity needs to exist for all to boost Florida into the ranks of the Top 10 largest economies.

Despite creating 25% of the nation’s new jobs in the last three months, Wilson noted that more than 829,000 kids in Florida live in poverty.

“We have to make sure as a responsible business community that as we grow (and) as we diversify, we need to make sure that we’re also focused on those that are born intergenerational poverty,” Wilson said, describing the solution as private investments rather than government programs.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

___

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

DeSantis: Jan. 6 is the media’s Christmas — On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, DeSantis lashed out at Democrats and the news media, saying they plan to use the day as an opportunity to “smear” supporters of President Donald Trump. “This is their Christmas,” he said. DeSantis characterized the D.C. and New York “journalist class” as obsessed with the incident. He argued the anniversary and ensuing news coverage would be a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.” He also lambasted pundits and others who equate the riot to 9/11. “I don’t expect anything from the corporate press to be enlightening,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s going to be nauseating, quite frankly.”

Activist arrested before DeSantis news conference — One of the Governor’s many news conferences this week was delayed by Jacksonville activist and former journalist Ben Frazier, who showed up Wednesday, demanding to ask the Governor questions and refusing to leave. Frazier was handcuffed and brought to ground level, where two police officers put him in the back of a police car. “I have no idea what happened,” DeSantis told reporters after the incident. “The Governor is trying to silence people he doesn’t agree with, or who disagree with him,” Frazier said in an interview later that day. “It is extreme, radical, Republican right-wing politics.”

Health Department focuses on “high value” testing — Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo released COVID-19 testing guidance he says are meant to “maximize the benefits of COVID-19 testing in Florida.” The nonbinding guidance prioritizes testing for people at a high for severe infections while encouraging low-risk individuals without symptoms to forgo a test to save resources. The plan would help “unwind the testing psychology” the federal government has instilled in people, Ladapo said. The new guidelines coincide with the state’s purchase of 1 million at-home rapid tests reserved for high-risk individuals in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DeSantis administration confirms tests expired — Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Director Kevin Guthrie on Thursday confirmed between 800,000 and 1 million rapid tests expired in late December while sitting unused in the state’s stockpile. DeSantis and Guthrie said there wasn’t demand for the tests over the last several months. However, cases began skyrocketing in the days before the tests expired. Health Department officials have been asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to extend the expiration date on the tests since November. But the DeSantis administration is still holding out hope. The Governor defended the state’s strategy and deflected blame to the federal government. “With how the fed stuff works, it’s always a struggle with anything you’re doing,” DeSantis added.

FPL, Simpson battle the Herald — After reports again highlighted Florida Power and Light executives’ involvement in the 2020 sham candidate scheme, FPL launched a webpage targeting the Miami Herald and its Tallahassee bureau chief, Mary Ellen Klas. The 1,000-word retort accuses Klas of a “historically anti-utility bias” following a separate story about rooftop solar legislation and net metering. FPL also published a previously unknown complaint Senate President Wilton Simpson sent to the Herald on Nov. 22. In the letter, Simpson accuses Klas of attempting to “pre-litigate the 2022 redistricting cycle.” The Herald’s executive editor, Monica Richardson, defended Klas against both FPL and Simpson. “That’s a journalist doing her job on behalf of Herald readers and the Florida community,” Richardson said.