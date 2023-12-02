Takeaways from Tallahassee — Edge of change on the march?

A 2021 law that banned transgender girls from participating in girls’ and women’s sports came into play this week as an alleged violation grabbed headlines for the first time.

A Broward County high school principal and four other staff members were reassigned from their positions when it came to light that a transgender student was playing on the girls’ varsity volleyball team in violation of the law known as “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

The state Department of Education spokeswoman warned of “serious consequences” for this violation of the said fairness law but students at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek didn’t appear to think that was at all just.

The student body staged walkouts Tuesday and Wednesday that the media covered, showing them holding signs that said “Let her serve” and “trans rights are human rights.”

The passage of that law, however, has led to a slew more looking to restrict the options of those who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth

This apparently has been identified as a political winner. The Pew Research Center found last year that the belief that gender is determined at birth has increased as state legislatures increasingly pass these sorts of laws.

Since 2017, the belief that one’s gender can be different from the one assigned at birth has shrunk by six percentage points to 38%, according to the Pew Center.

Officially, transgender students should be going only to the Monarch High bathroom designated for the gender they were assigned at birth, thanks to legislation passed earlier this year that applies to all public facilities in government buildings. Another law that took effect this year more tightly regulates what pronouns are used in Monarch High School’s classrooms and halls. And the state’s medical boards passed rules that ban gender-affirming and gender-conforming care for minors and put limits on care for adults.

The latest proposal (HB 599) that will be on tap this Session would make it so that nonprofit groups that receive state funding would not be allowed to hold “any training, instruction, or other activity on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

At the Broward School Board meeting this week, even members who lambasted the 2021 law regulating transgender athletes were silent on the staff reassignments, the Miami Herald reports.

Maybe they don’t want the Governor to suspend them as four of their fellow School Board members were last year?

Evidence suggests this won’t age well, however.

That same Pew Center research report found that when it comes to issues surrounding gender identity, young adults’ views don’t match those of their elders. Half of those ages 18 to 29 say someone can be a man or a woman even if that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. Only about a third of those older than 50 would agree.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Anne Geggis, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5—

Under investigation: Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler is at the center of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of sexual battery. One organization has reported that Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, were in a consensual three-way relationship with the victim but that Bridget Ziegler wasn’t present when the alleged sexual battery took place. A lawyer for Ziegler insists his client will be exonerated in the probe. But Gov. Ron DeSantis — while saying everyone is innocent until proven guilty — has already called on Ziegler to resign while the investigation continues.

New details: A news outlet this week revealed that Pete Antonacci, who had been picked by DeSantis to lead a newly created election crimes unit, collapsed and remained unattended for 24 minutes after he abruptly left a September 2023 meeting in the Governor’s office. Antonacci, who had held various high-profile positions during his lengthy career in government, died that day. The Florida Bulldog had asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for records related to the incident in February but they were only recently released.

Marsy’s Law nixed: The state Supreme Court struck down a key provision of a constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, protecting victims from being identified. Several media organizations signed onto the lawsuit challenging the provision and advocates against it called the court’s ruling a win for governmental transparency. The challenge stemmed from cases in which the protections were used to withhold the names of police officers involved in lethal shootings. The ruling found that the law interfered with public records laws and, if it explicitly prohibited a victim’s name from being disclosed, could interfere with a defendant’s right to confront their accuser.

Hand it over: U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, announced he’s launching an investigation into Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed insurer of last resort that has seen its policy count balloon to 1.33 million amid the state’s ongoing property insurance crisis. Whitehouse said his committee would seek documents and other information about Citizens’ ability to pay claims in the event of “climate-related disasters” such as hurricanes. The Democrat from Rhode Island said the inquiry was needed because Citizens may be forced to seek a federal bailout if confronted by large losses. The committee said it wants information turned over by Dec. 21.

Restrictions get pushback: Dozens of students walked out of a Monarch High School in Coconut Creek on Tuesday and Wednesday after the school’s principal and four other staff members were removed from their positions. Officials are investigating allegations that a transgender student played on the girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law. A state Department of Education spokeswoman warned of “serious consequences” for those involved. The Sun Sentinel reported that the same student was involved in a court case that was dismissed last month challenging the law passed in 2021 — the first of a slew of laws that more tightly restrict transgender people.

—More chips—

Gov. DeSantis has awarded more than $28 million to expand semiconductor and chip manufacturing through five workforce development projects.

The awards are part of a workforce development initiative to dedicate at least $25 million to support the semiconductor industry through the Job Growth Grant Fund.

The newly allocated funds will create high-demand, high-wage jobs for Florida residents and is expected to strengthen Florida’s talent pipeline in the industry.

“Today’s awards will expand Florida’s manufacturing industry and provide high quality jobs for Floridians,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, we are laying the groundwork for a strong economic future by investing in growing, high-demand industries that offer high-wage jobs for our residents.”

The state already ranks No. 5 in the nation for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and third in semiconductor businesses.

“Less than two months ago Governor DeSantis called for Job Growth Grant Fund applications to strengthen Florida’s semiconductor manufacturing industry and to enhance its workforce — our partners in economic development and workforce education around the state responded overwhelmingly,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Today’s awards provide more education options for the learner’s benefit and ensure that crucial industries have qualified and eager candidates interested in working in their field.”

DeSantis’ workforce development initiative, announced in September, dedicates $50 million through FloridaCommerce and Florida Department of Education projects and other workforce education initiatives supporting semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and research and development for the military, defense and space industries.

The bulk of the funding announced this week, $17.5 million, will go to NeoCity in Osceola County for construction of a multi-use semiconductor lab facility.

Meanwhile, Valencia College is slated to get more than $4 million to expand its robotics and semiconductor technician program; Santa Fe College is in line for $3 million to design and develop a new associate degree program in engineering technology; $1.8 million will go to Lake Technical College to expand its semiconductor program and create a new advanced manufacturing program; and more than $1.5 million is headed to Eastern Florida State College to establish a Center for Innovative Technology Education to train students in robotics operations, testing and repair.

—Blue wave—

The Sunshine State isn’t just for blue hairs anymore — the boys (and girls) in blue are flocking here, too.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody, the scads of training and incentives programs for new and transplant law enforcement officers are doing their job and convincing police in so-called “soft on crime” states to head to Florida.

Don’t buy it? She’s got examples.

The Attorney General’s office this week debuted a string of videos, the “Sunshine Salute Sit-Down Series,” highlighting some of Florida’s newest cops. And yes, some of them are from the traditionally blue states that Florida’s electeds love to bash, such as California and New York. Oh, also Rhode Island, which we’re pretty sure only had one or two cops to begin with.

“These officers took a tremendous leap of faith — many leaving their lifelong homes to answer our call to be a Florida hero. Some of their stories highlight a growing problem in parts of the country where leaders have chosen soft-on-crime policies over the safety of officers and the communities they serve. Some officers have moved here simply to start a family in a safer, freer environment. While others just like how Florida honors their service,” Moody said.

“I enjoyed meeting these courageous public servants, and it is an honor to help tell their stories. By sharing their experiences, we hope even more law enforcement officers from out-of-state will follow suit and move to the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation,” Moody said before directing prospective imports to BeAFloridaHero.com.

The Be A Hero initiative, launched two years ago, highlights law enforcement job opportunities across the state and markets the pot sweeteners put in place under the DeSantis administration, including a $5,000 starting bonus for new recruits. Moody’s office said more than 900 new law enforcement officers have moved to Florida from other states since the full array of benefits went into effect in July 2022.

—’Holiday Money Hunt’—

Floridians who haven’t been living under a rock for the past six years know Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis loves reuniting unclaimed property with its rightful owners.

Every month, the second-term Republican issues an update on how much moolah his office has shipped out — the running tally, as of Oct. 31, is about $2.2 billion.

That may seem like a lot, and it is, but the well is far from dry. According to Patronis, the state currently has $2.9 billion in unclaimed property chilling in the treasury. And it would be delighted to spend Christmas with you and yours.

“With the holiday season in full swing, I’m encouraging Floridians everywhere to join my ‘Holiday Money Hunt’ and search now (to) see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida” Patronis said.

“During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and a little unexpected check from the state of Florida might help the holidays be a little brighter this year. Join for the fun on social media. Use the hashtag, #FloridaHoldayMoneyHunt, and spread the word.”

For the unaware, unclaimed property is CFO jargon for cash and its accouterments. A non-exhaustive list of what’s in the state’s unclaimed property account: dormant bank accounts, insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, or even inheritances.

Anyone who thinks they may have some cash waiting for them — and even those who don’t — can run a quick search on the state’s unclaimed property database, FLTreasureHunt.gov. If there’s a hit, claimants need only fill out a few forms and provide some proof they’re the rightful owners of a given pecuniary holding.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.