Sweltering Heat Continues Today In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features plenty of hot sun with a few clouds at times.  A few showers and storms will develop, mainly well inland.  Highs on Sunday will be in the sweltering low to mid-90s — so stay hydrated.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies at times and plenty of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning.  Look for periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic as August begins.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

