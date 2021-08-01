Sweltering Heat Continues Today In Florida

Sunday features plenty of hot sun with a few clouds at times. A few showers and storms will develop, mainly well inland. Highs on Sunday will be in the sweltering low to mid-90s — so stay hydrated.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies at times and plenty of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic as August begins.