Survey – Vacations Officially Begin The Second You Sign Off Work Before A Trip (Video & Infograph)

In a poll of 2,000 adults, 29% are feeling the vacation-itis and said that final workday is the official start of a vacation.

But that’s not to say people are stress-free at that time. Almost half (46%) of respondents said the traveling itself and packing are the most stressful parts of a vacation.

In contrast, according to 38% of respondents, traveling to the destination is the best part.

Sometimes the stress begins before people even know where they’re going, as 38% say they stress over choosing where to go.

When looking to eliminate stress, Americans prefer flying over driving to their destinations, as 40% said driving causes more stress.

Even so, one in 10 don’t begin to unwind until they’re a full day into their trip.

The poll, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Apple Vacations, also aimed to uncover the tell-tale signs of needing a getaway.

Almost one-third of respondents (29%) notice both physical and emotional indicators that they need a vacation.

For the top physical indicators, 52% notice high stress levels and 47% notice both restlessness and fatigue.

Emotional signs include increased irritability (55%), inability to focus at work (49%) and frequent daydreaming (48%).

In fact, it takes an average of seven bad workdays before the vacation itch needs to be scratched.

People even rely on hints in their relationships to suggest they may need to escape.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents agreed that they know it’s time to plan a vacation when they feel disconnected from their partner.

And when it comes time to start planning, the majority of people (44%) only need a few weeks to do so.

Results also showed that people prefer the anticipation of an upcoming vacation (36%), compared to spontaneous, short notice trips (26%).

“For years, travel has been linked to greater happiness, which comes to no surprise given vacations can help reduce the stress and tension of day-to-day life,” said Michael Lowery, Executive Vice President and General Manager Consumer Businesses at Apple Leisure Group.

The best parts about going on vacation are creating new memories (38%), exploring new places (37%) and relaxing upon arrival (36%).

Almost three in five (59%) of respondents said that as they get older, their desire to go on vacation has increased.

In fact, if given the opportunity, the average person would go on about four vacations per year.

So, it’s no surprise that immediately after a vacation, 60% are already planning their next one.

“From celebrating moments with loved ones, to learning about different cultures and enjoying a much-needed break, vacations have numerous benefits that make them critical to our personal growth and well-being.” said Erica Doyne, SVP, Marketing & Communications at AMResorts

TOP 5 WAYS PEOPLE KNOW IT’S TIME FOR A VACATION