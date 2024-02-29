Supreme Court Will Hear Trump Presidential Immunity Claim In Election Interference Case

By Kevin Breuninger

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to rule on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.

The high court granted Trump’s request to pause the case from moving forward until they decide whether an ex-president is immune from being prosecuted for official acts performed while in office, as Trump claims.

The justices are poised to proceed quickly, with Trump’s court briefs due within three weeks and oral arguments set for the week of April 22. But it could take months for the court to issue an opinion.

If the justices rule against Trump, the case will continue in Washington, D.C., federal court, and it could head to trial in the middle of the presidential campaign, where Trump seeks to beat President Joe Biden.

If the justices rule in Trump’s favor, the case will be dismissed.

The nine-member Supreme Court currently bears a 6-3 conservative majority. Trump appointed three of those conservative justices during his term in office.