Supreme Court Will Hear Trump Presidential Immunity Claim In Election Interference Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to rule on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges in his federal election interference case.
The high court granted Trump’s request to pause the case from moving forward until they decide whether an ex-president is immune from being prosecuted for official acts performed while in office, as Trump claims.
If the justices rule against Trump, the case will continue in Washington, D.C., federal court, and it could head to trial in the middle of the presidential campaign, where Trump seeks to beat President Joe Biden.
If the justices rule in Trump’s favor, the case will be dismissed.
The nine-member Supreme Court currently bears a 6-3 conservative majority. Trump appointed three of those conservative justices during his term in office.
Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump in D.C., had urged the Supreme Court not to let Trump delay the election interference case any further.
But Trump’s attorneys had asked the court to consider their argument, writing, “Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the Presidency as we know it will cease to exist.”
Smith alleges Trump illegally conspired to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory in a variety of ways, culminating in an effort to stop Congress from counting legitimate Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
