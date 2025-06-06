Supreme Court Lets DOGE View Social Security Data

The Supreme Court on Friday let members of the Department of Government Efficiency, formed by Elon Musk, have access to sensitive records of the Social Security Administration.
The court’s order was brief and unsigned, which is typical when the justices rule on emergency applications.
The Trump administration said it needed the data to root out waste and fraud and to modernize the agency’s operations. Two labor unions and an advocacy group represented by Democracy Forward Foundation sued to block access, saying that much of the information was deeply personal and protected by privacy laws.
The court responded that the agency “may proceed” to give DOGE access to the records necessary to do its work.
