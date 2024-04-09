By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

On April Fools’ Day, the Florida Supreme Court used deception to doom abortion here by giving pro-choice voters false hope they’ll have the last word at the ballot box in November.

With its 6-1 decision in the Planned Parenthood case, the high court signaled that almost all access to abortion in Florida will end abruptly on May 1.

On that date, a draconian six-week abortion ban will automatically replace the current, strict 15-week ban, thanks to a law co-sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland. Her husband, Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady, voted with the majority despite his glaring conflict of interest: His vote helped determine the fate of his wife’s legislation.

Also on April 1, the court ruled 4-3 that voters can weigh in on whether abortion should be enshrined in the Florida Constitution. The court’s decision was widely hailed as a populist victory. Pro-choice Floridians are determined to amend the state constitution so it safeguards reproductive freedom.

“When voters head to the polls this November, they will send a message to Florida politicians. Decisions about whether or not to have an abortion should be between a patient and a provider, not between a constituent and their politician,” said Lauren Brenzel, director of the pro-abortion Yes on 4 campaign.

Pro-choice advocates could win the battle for votes and still lose the abortion war, however. The court ruling that authorized Amendment 4, “to limit government interference on abortion,” contains the seeds of its obstruction — and may portend total defeat.

