Sunny Start, Florida East Coast Afternoon Storms

Tuesday features sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring another sunny start, with showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. The bulk of the activity will be in the east coast metro area again. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds early. Then widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see some early sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy. All of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.