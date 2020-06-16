Home Weather Sunny Start, Florida East Coast Afternoon Storms

Sunny Start, Florida East Coast Afternoon Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring another sunny start, with showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours.  The bulk of the activity will be in the east coast metro area again.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds early.  Then widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will see some early sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy.  All of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR