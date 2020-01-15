Sunny Skies on Wednesday

An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s at most locations and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the pattern continue with another sunny day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers on Friday. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature sun, clouds, and breezy conditions. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees..

Sunday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds plus some east coast showers. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees again.