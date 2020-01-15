Home Weather Sunny Skies on Wednesday

Sunny Skies on Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s at most locations and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see the pattern continue with another sunny day.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers on Friday.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will feature sun, clouds, and breezy conditions.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees..

Sunday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds plus some east coast showers.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

