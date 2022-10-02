Sunny Monday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Monday features lots of sun with a cool and gentle breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a sunny morning with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. It will be sunny again along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies most of the day and a few passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a wave in the central Atlantic. It has a low chance of developing during the next five days, but it will move into the Caribbean late in the week. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression, but it’s expected to remain in the open ocean.