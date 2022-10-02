Home Weather Sunny Monday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features lots of sun with a cool and gentle breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a sunny morning with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  It will be sunny again along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but some showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies most of the day and a few passing showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a wave in the central Atlantic.  It has a low chance of developing during the next five days, but it will move into the Caribbean late in the week.  Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression, but it’s expected to remain in the open ocean.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

