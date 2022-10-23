Sunny Monday For Florida

Monday features good sun and some clouds on an ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another day of sunny skies as we enjoy fall, South Florida style. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropical Atlantic, the low well east of Bermuda has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next few days. After that, conditions will be unfavorable for tropical or subtropical development.