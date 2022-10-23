Home Weather Sunny Monday For Florida

Sunny Monday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/free-photos/sunny

Monday features good sun and some clouds on an ocean breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another day of sunny skies as we enjoy fall, South Florida style.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropical Atlantic, the low well east of Bermuda has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next few days.  After that, conditions will be unfavorable for tropical or subtropical development.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here