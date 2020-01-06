Sunny and Warmer Monday

South Florida will be sunny and a bit warmer on Monday. After a chilly start in the upper 40s to mid 50s, Monday features lots of sun to start a slow warming trend. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the beaches of South Florida on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be milder than we’ve seen recently, and the day will be sunny along the Gulf coast and mostly sunny elsewhere. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 70s.

Look for good sun and a few east coast clouds on an ocean breeze on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and a few east coast showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.