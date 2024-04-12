Sunny and Just a Bit Cooler

Friday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gentle but cool breeze. Expect the high risk of dangerous currents to continue along the Palm Beach County coast on Friday. The rip current risk is likely to be elevated at the Gulf beaches and the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches as well. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will bring a cool morning, with lows mostly in the low to mid-60s. Then we’ll see sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will start with another cool morning, followed by lots of sun. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. The gusty ocean breeze will continue near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. Expect breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.