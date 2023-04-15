Sunny And Dry – FINALLY! needs pix

Saturday features some early fog well inland. Then the day will see good sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches early in the day and will decrease later. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s close to the Atlantic coast and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds until the early afternoon. Then look for periods of showers and storms that will linger into the overnight hours. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature clouds, showers, and some storms on a gusty breeze as a front moves through. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and a few storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.