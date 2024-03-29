Sunny and Cooler

Friday features a chilly start, followed by lots of sun and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Friday evening, and there’s a high rip current risk at the Collier County beaches on Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s, although a few locations could reach 80 degrees.

Saturday will bring another chilly morning, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s on the mainland and the upper 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny with an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Easter Sunday will feature yet another unseasonably cool morning, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will begin with a milder morning, and the day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and the low 80s in the Keys.