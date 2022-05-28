Sunday Afternoon Storms Around Florida

Sunday features a morning of good sun and a few clouds with maybe a quick shower in spots. But look for periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will bring a bit of sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening hours. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with showers and storms developing in the mid-afternoon into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with showers and storms at times. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.