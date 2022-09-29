Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.29.22

Good Thursday morning.

The only thing we can say for sure about Hurricane Ian is that it was as terrifying as forecasters said it would be.

A chance to live and frolic on the water is central to Florida’s attraction but watching Ian’s wrath Wednesday also reminds everyone about the danger in that.

It likely will be months before we know the final dollar cost for this catastrophe, and the human toll in places like Naples and Fort Myers could be even greater. When Mother Nature flexes this kind of muscle, no one escapes untouched.

The video of Naples underwater was heartbreaking. The shots of weather reporters battling to remain upright against ferocious winds and sideways rain made you want to shout at the TV for them to get out of harm’s way.

But no, that’s part of their job. Seeing those live shots should have given them a moment of pause if anyone had any delusion about heading outside for a stroll.

Hurricanes are part of the cost of living in Florida, and there’s a danger that we’ve been through this so many times that we can get blasé. Ian is a reminder, though, of what these storms can do.

It certainly was up there with Andrew 30 years ago and Michael, which landed a haymaker on Mexico Beach and the Panhandle in 2018.

What sets Ian apart is its size.

It followed a similar track that Hurricane Charley took in 2004, but with a much wider impact. Charley was a fairly compact storm; its eye was just 5 miles wide compared to 40 miles for Ian.

Weather experts estimated that three Charley-size hurricanes could fit inside the eye of Ian. There’s no place to run or hide when something like that happens.

When Ian exits the state Friday, the damage assessments and slow cleanup begin for business owners and shellshocked residents. But Floridians will do what they’ve always done when something like this happens.

They’ll pull themselves up and help their neighbors and politics won’t matter for a while. The angels we know as aid workers will be on the scene to provide food, comfort, and hope.

Power will get restored for those who need that, and the sound of chainsaws will reverberate through many neighborhoods as repairs begin.

It’s what Florida does.

To see Ian in action, please click the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

First light on #Ian. It definitely has that look. pic.twitter.com/4snqGCFyrC — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) September 28, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

I have flown storms for the last six years. This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I’ve ever been on. I’ve never seen so much lightning in an eye. This was the eye. You can see the curvature. Understand this is at NIGHT. The light is from LIGHTNING. pic.twitter.com/cfZ9ls6YD3 — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

—@SContorno: As (Ron) DeSantis prepares Floridians for Ian, he is urging residents to heed advice from the same local leaders he suggested they ignore during COVID and praising a federal agency he previously alleged withheld aid to the state bc (Joe) Biden was playing politics.

—@JaredEMoskowitz: Congress needs to create a national catastrophic fund for the insurance industry.

—@DanRather: When the hurricane hits Florida, federal aid will flow into help — paid for by tax dollars from Americans across the country. Airplanes will be full of supplies, not stunts. There will be no “us” and “them.” Because this is how America should act and most Americans know it.

Tweet, tweet:

Storm surge outside of my moms house on Fort Myers Beach. I’m so sick. pic.twitter.com/12ujJqmacH — Beth #GetCaroleHome (@itsbethbooker) September 28, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

The “TURN HERE” sign for Sarasota Jungle Gardens tourist attraction has toppled along the Tamiami Trail. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/BJxbuZpzVn — David Martin FOX 35 (@FOX35David) September 28, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

Flamingos evacuated to the bathroom at Sunken Gardens, St Pete.🦩🦩 #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/MX9wNGvzds — Colleen Hamilton (@Colleen_ham1) September 28, 2022

—@EveSamples: The site of landfall, Cayo Costa, is surrounded by beloved Florida spots: — Cabbage Key (purportedly inspiration for @jimmybuffett’s Cheeseburger in Paradise) — Captiva Island — Boca Grande, which suffered dearly during the 2018 red tide We’re here for them all on the other side.

—@CynthiaBarrett: #Sanibel and #Captiva were one barrier island before great #Florida #hurricane of 1921 sliced Sanibel in two. The Oct. storm wiped out the farms that girded the economy. Survivors reinvented the islands as tourist meccas. #Ian sure to reinvent some of this lovely, fragile region.

Tweet, tweet:

It’s either use a condom with a reservoir tip or have a mic go out. Vet move right here. pic.twitter.com/4GUDmubQGA — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 28, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

FLORIDA MAN seen wakeboarding behind truck driving on flooded streets as Hurricane Ian approaches. #FloridaMan #Ian #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/xG4WOH9lqO — Ben Brahler (@BigBen_27) September 27, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

WHAT IS MY NAME IAN?! WHAT IS MY NAME?! @Pantera is back and so am I!! Florida Man is here for you!!! 🇺🇸🤘🏻vid: @MadelineGeha pic.twitter.com/2xpc1UZPMN — Lane Pittman 🇺🇸 (@TheBigGuy904) September 28, 2022

