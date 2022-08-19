Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 8.19.22

Good Friday morning.

Listen up — A special new Hunkering Down podcast is now live; Peter Schorsch chats about Primary politics with former Tampa Bay Times political editor Adam Smith. The one-time reporter (and longtime friend) talks about hot races, transitioning from newspapers to public relations, and gives an insider’s view of Tampa Bay politics and beyond.

Please, take a few moments and give a listen here:

___

Florida Politics got you covered — Florida Politics is diving deep into the final days of the 2022 Primary with unprecedented coverage, reporting on more than 100 races — from North Florida congressional primaries to down-ballot contests in every corner of the state. Blanket coverage begins today and will continue through the weekend and into Election Day. So, please, visit FloridaPolitics.com regularly (even more than you do now!) to keep on pace with the latest developments — and don’t forget to vote! Thank you!

___

More Florida voters say the state is headed in the right direction than the wrong one, and they think Gov. Ron DeSantis can continue the trend.

A new statewide poll published by the Florida Chamber of Commerce found 49% of likely voters like the state’s current trajectory compared with 45% who say Florida is on “the wrong track.”

The optimism carried across most Florida media markets, with Miami-Fort Lauderdale (43%-48%), Tallahassee (30%-60%) and West Palm Beach (43%-51%) bucking the rest of the state.

The poll also asked voters what their top issues were heading into the Midterm Election, finding inflation food prices in the top spot by a wide margin — two-thirds of those polled said it was a “major issue,” though it did rank higher among Republicans (79%) and no-party voters (70%) than Democrats (53%).

About three in five Florida voters said gas prices were a “critically important issue,” with the results shaped by a similar partisan breakdown.

Voters are pinning the blame for economic woes on Washington rather than Tallahassee, as almost 6 out of 10 voters disapprove of President Joe Biden while 54% say DeSantis is doing swell.

As the job approval numbers suggest, DeSantis is primed for re-election, regardless of which Democrat he’s up against in November. If it’s U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, as most polls of the Democratic Primary predict, the poll found the incumbent would win by eight points. If Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried surges to the nomination, DeSantis would still comfortably win re-election.

The Florida Chamber poll was conducted Aug. 4-15, 2022, by Cherry Communications using live telephone interviews. It has a sample size of 608 and a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

___

Cory Mills leads the crowded Republican Primary for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, according to new polling from St. Pete Polls.

The survey, conducted on Aug. 17, asked 277 likely Republican Primary voters which of the eight GOP candidates on the ballot will get their vote, finding Mills with 23.9% support.

His advantage is slim, however, with Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini being the pick for 22.3% of those polled — the 1.6% gap between Sabatini and Mills is far smaller than the poll’s 5.9% margin of error.

One other candidate earned double-digit support: Brady Duke.

At 15.5%, his deficit is beyond the margin of error. However, about a third of those polled said they had already cast their ballot, and Duke was the pick for 23.2% of those voters. Only Mills (27.3%) has fared better among Republicans who have already voted.

The bottom tier includes Rusty Roberts (6.6%), Erica Benfield (5%), Ted Edwards (4.9%), Scott Sturgill (3.2%) and Al Santos (2.1%).

There is still plenty of room for Sabatini, Duke or possibly a lower-tier candidate to surge in the final days of the race as St. Pete Polls found 16.4% of voters — roughly one in six — remain undecided.

CD 7 was redrawn this year from a Democratic-leaning seat into one that favors Republicans, so the winner of the Republican Primary is expected to replace exiting Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in January.

___

A blistering TV ad rolling in Florida’s 15th Congressional District accuses state Sen. Kelli Stargel of fueling inflation and writing “sweetheart deals for her family.”

“Inflation is raging, and career politician Kelli Stargel poured fuel on the fire, writing Florida’s biggest budget in history — billions in waste even a new state building so her husband could avoid I-4 traffic,” the ad narrator says, referring to her role in crafting the state’s $110 billion budget and her funding request for a courthouse in the Lakeland area.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed Stargel spending — a record $3.1 billion in cuts. Now she wants to spend her way to Washington. Massive spending, more inflation, and sweetheart deals for her family. Tell Kelli Stargel that’s not conservative.”

The ad was produced by the Conservative Action Fund, which FEC reports show spent about $100,000 in the past week on ads opposing Stargel in the CD 15 Republican Primary, including $56,250 to air TV ads.

The same committee has also spent money on ads supporting former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who is Stargel’s chief rival in the Primary race.

Along with the new TV spot, Conservative Action Fund has released a volley of mailers that hit the same beats — one says she “busted the state budget.”

Another mailer takes aim at votes she and fellow GOP Primary candidate Rep. Jackie Toledo made on gun rights, highlighting their “C” ranking from the National Rifle Association and contrasting it with Lee’s “Aq” rating, which is the highest rating the organization awards to candidates who do not have a legislative voting record.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: .@CaseyDeSantis and I extend our deepest condolences to Detective Cesar Echaverry’s family and friends. His sacrifice and commitment to our community will not be forgotten.

—@officialare_j: How come they didn’t make a big fuss when the seniors in The Villages committed voter fraud?

—@MaxNordau: DeSantis is baiting Florida Democrats into defending convicted murderers and rapists.

Tweet, tweet:

What Governor do you know that gets down like this??? @CharlieCrist is the real deal!!! pic.twitter.com/1fhSBKO3sb — Jayden D’Onofrio (@jaydendonofrio) August 17, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

the absolute trash lawyers working for premier desantis are my favorite – unwittingly sabotaging him at every turn pic.twitter.com/pDrZ1R1fWR — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) August 18, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

.@anaceballos_ doing a great job holding it down for Florida on a really impressive Hutchins Forum panel in Martha’s Vineyard pic.twitter.com/B5zO2UBw15 — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 18, 2022

—@lxeagle17: GOP Senate check: Dr. Oz has more houses than Herschel Walker has secret children, Blake Masters wants to privatize Social Security, Ted Budd is trailing (Cheri) Beasley, Ron Johnson has sub-40 favorables, and JD Vance is broke. Any other year, Rs would be looking at losing 4 seats.

—@bjoewolf: Saw a woman in the grocery store parking lot with a large “Let’s Go Brandon” flag flying from her truck. I thanked her for her support.

—@AGGancarski: I am so tired of watching people projecting power on camera by either twiddling their thumbs or holding their hands in some pointless diamond shape. Get a new alpha power projection trick, you frauds.

Tweet, tweet:

Yesterday, @ZooMiami conducted some foot x-rays of our 45 year old African elephant, Peggy. Not only is it amazing to see her size, but also just how cooperative she was. Big thanks to Ron Magill for the candid shots. #OurZooMiami pic.twitter.com/FTIVbyXq8T — Jose Felix Diaz (@josefelixdiaz) August 18, 2022

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.