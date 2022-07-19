Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 7.19.22

Good Tuesday morning.

Erick Aguilar has been accused of using fraudulent tactics to fund his campaign for Florida’s 4th Congressional District, and it appears he didn’t act alone.

Aguilar had raised only $15,000 for his campaign in all of 2020, but as of his July 15 report, he had raised $633,728 and made $445,200 in candidate contributions.

Such a rapid increase at the small-dollar and repeat-contributor level can happen if a candidate catches lightning in a bottle by going viral with a memorable Fox News hit, a powerful endorsement, or saving a family of kittens from a burning house.

As reported by POLITICO last week, Aguilar’s campaign achieved the feat by impersonating well-known Republican politicians — including Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump — in its fundraising emails.

The deception led to Aguilar’s campaign collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars. Many of his donations came from people who had never heard of Aguilar and were unaware they were donating to a Florida congressional campaign.

The revelation has led some higher-ups in the Republican Party of Florida, such as RPOF Chair of Chairs Evan Power, to request Aguilar’s invitation to debate at the upcoming Sunshine Summit be rescinded.

Now, new evidence indicates Aguilar’s fundraising operation was being helped along by a familiar — and to some, infamous — figure in Florida politics.

His counseling team includes Clint Reed, an Arkansas native who served as campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio when he sought re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2016 after his Presidential bid ended.

After Rubio was re-elected, Reed became Chief of Staff and oversaw a staff of 70, according to his company bio.

However, Rubio abruptly fired Reed in January 2018, less than a year after he had taken the influential position. Rubio explained the termination by saying Reed “…violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates. I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgment amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits.”

Still, Reed’s company website has a photo of him and Rubio on the homepage. Odd, given the circumstances leading to his termination, but using Rubio’s image to build his business meshes with the fundraising strategy he’s crafted for Aguilar’s campaign.

___

Big news from the Department of Non-Surprises: The Associated Industries of Florida has completed the set.

The “Voice of Florida Business” issued its final Cabinet endorsement. In the race for Attorney General, it’s going with — wait for it — Ashley Moody.

With the Moody endorsement, AIF is now backing both incumbent Republicans on the Cabinet and Republican Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner.

The last of the endorsements landed in mid-July, even though Moody does not face a challenger in the Primary Election. Neither does Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. And though Simpson does have a challenger, it’s a tomato can.

Still, here’s a glowing quote on Moody, courtesy of AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis:

“AIF is honored to round out its list of Florida Cabinet endorsements with its backing of Attorney General Ashley Moody as she seeks re-election. She has been an outspoken advocate and force for enforcing the laws of our state and promoting a strong judicial system. Both of these are key in having and maintaining a healthy state with a vibrant business environment, workforce, and economy, without burdensome regulations, and we’re proud to support her re-election.”

___

AARP Florida, Spectrum News 13 and the Orlando Sentinel are teaming up to hold a community conversation with congressional candidates for Florida’s 7th, 9th and 10th Congressional Districts.

The community conversation will be at the Orlando Science Center on July 28 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to voters who live within Central Florida-based districts; however, advance registration is required. Prospective attendees can sign up online.

AARP Florida is hosting the event to inform its 2.8 million members and the public about where candidates stand on critical issues important to Floridians aged 50 and up. The organization does not endorse candidates or make campaign contributions.

CD 7 and CD 10 are crowded races without an incumbent.

CD 7 features 13 candidates running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy. The seat covers Seminole County and part of Volusia and is expected to perform Republican in the fall.

The CD 10 race features 18 candidates — 10 of them Democrats — running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate rather than re-election. It covers a swath of northern Orange County and is expected to elect a Democrat in November.

In CD 9, Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto is running for re-election and will face one of four Republicans on Election Day. It covers Osceola County and southern Orange County. It appears to have a moderate Democratic lean, based on the past couple of General Elections results.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

DeSantis attacks billionaire out-of-state donor to Democrats while he takes money from [you guessed it] out-of-state billionaires 🤡 https://t.co/rKYqmSL6wf — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 18, 2022

—@Ders850: It’s another tired zombie studies joke day for the 2-time Ivy League graduate Governor who is a member of the elite of the elite when it comes to higher education in this country.

—@RealJacobPerry: Any time “Max Nordau” is criticizing you then it’s a good day. #FlaPol

Tweet, tweet:

Today is the first day of the penalty phase in the #MSD trial. My heart goes out to the 17 families who lost loved ones and to all in our community who were affected. It will be another tough day, weeks, and months for so many who will be reliving that tragic day on 2/14/18. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DTpQk7NPxF — Christine Hunschofsky (@CHunschofsky) July 18, 2022

Tweet, tweet:

“I’ve been shooting and hunting my whole life” – Dr. Oz in one of his TV ads We totally believed you dude 😅https://t.co/v7Vk0TPhSj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 18, 2022

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.