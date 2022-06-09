Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 6.9.22

By Peter Schorsch

Good Thursday morning from London, where it looks like I will remain, at least through the weekend. I’m starting to recover from COVID-19, but I continue to test positive for the virus. I’m stuck here until I test negative — or until 10 days have passed since I first officially tested positive, which was Monday.

Let’s begin today with something apolitical, but, as the son of a chef, near and dear to my heart: the awarding of Michelin stars to Florida restaurants.

Today is when chefs and restaurateurs learn if they earned a coveted Michelin star (or two or three).

According to Tampa Bay Times food critic Helen Freund, Michelin star recipients will find out “in real time” during a live ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. “Bib Gourmand,” “Sommelier of the Year,” and “Exceptional Cocktails” awards will also be announced at the ceremony, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

The state will join only four other Michelin Guides in the U.S.: New York, Washington, Chicago and California.

“We anticipate that the guide will help improve the perception of Orlando as a destination offering quality dining experiences, which is important to both leisure visitors and meetings and conventions,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. That region alone boasts more than 6,000 restaurants representing 40 different international cuisines.

Tourism officials say a Michelin Guide for Florida will draw national and international visitors seeking quality dining. Shortly after the announcement, the Orlando Sentinel reported VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism arm, paid $150,000 to partner with Michelin — and that Visit Orlando spent another $348,000 on top of that.

The Miami Herald wrote that Miami and Tampa’s tourism organizations contributed “in line with the other partners” for the Michelin honor, according to Rolando Aedo, chief operating officer of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Chefs are quick to steer clear of the politics of the partnership and focus on the excitement and anticipation of earning a star.

“It’s an honor to be in a state that’s going to be reviewed by Michelin,” said chef Ferrell Alvarez, the owner of Rooster & the Till in Tampa. His restaurant, along with a handful of others in the three cities, is the subject of much Michelin buzz among restaurant lovers in the state.

The guide began as a booklet for motorists in France in the late 1800s, when brothers and tire company owners Andre and Edouard Michelin “produced a small red guide filled with handy information for travelers, such as maps, information on how to change a tire, where to fill up with fuel, and for the traveler in search of respite from the adventures of the day,” according to the company’s website.

In 1926, it began rating exceptional restaurants with stars. The company says the guide now ranks over 40,000 establishments in over 24 territories across three continents, and more than 30 million guides have been sold worldwide.

Michelin says its stars are awarded for “outstanding cooking” and consider ingredient quality, consistency, techniques and flavors when reviewing. Michelin reviewers, called “Inspectors,” are full-time employees who try to review as much of a restaurant’s food as possible. They’re sent around the world to eat at various destinations.

Any restaurant can get a star. Décor and service allegedly don’t play a part, although chefs say they want their front-of-the-house to be as seamless and professional as the kitchen when faced with a possible review.

“This is going to enable us to charge a proper amount of money to provide not only a better experience for everyone, but it’s going to have a major trickle-down effect,” he said, adding that it will allow owners to pay employees more, which is a bonus after a tough couple of years in the pandemic.

Brenda Popritkin, a South Florida-based writer and podcaster who has written extensively about her love for food, restaurants and traveling around the U.S. to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, says she was “overjoyed” to hear the news that the guide is coming to Florida. She’s dined at 61 restaurants in the U.S. that have been awarded stars and can’t wait to see which are on the Florida list.

—”On the eve of Michelin Guide results, Florida chefs are split on whether or not it really matters” via Faiyaz Kara and Ray Roa of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

—”Michelin predictions: Which Miami restaurants we think will get Florida’s first stars” via Carlos Frías of the Miami Herald

—“The Michelin Guide is coming to Florida. Should Orlando care?” via Faiyaz Kara of Orlando Weekly

Which restaurants in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa could get a Michelin star — or two or three? Here are some of the establishments enjoying early buzz, according to our sources.

Miami:

— Ariete: Located in Coconut Grove, with local ingredients and fresh-off-the-boat ceviche, Chef Michael Beltran runs this elegant restaurant.

— Itamae: Sleek and trim, this Japanese-Peruvian sushi, ceviche and tiradito restaurant in the Design District has an ever-changing menu.

— Stubborn Seed: Casual, cool, and hip dining on South Beach with Bravo’s Top Chef Season 13 winner, Chef Jeremy Ford, at the helm. Features an eight-course tasting menu and a la carte offerings.

Orlando:

— AVA MediterrAgean: Michael Michaelidis, the head of cuisine, earned five Michelin stars at two Singapore restaurants and hopes for a repeat with his Greek-inspired eatery in Winter Park.

— Kadence: A nine-seat, reservations-only Japanese restaurant that offers fish flown in twice-weekly from Japan and Florida-sourced crab, mullet and greens.

— Knife and Spoon: Situated in the Ritz-Carlton, this seafood and steakhouse boasts award-winning Chef John Tesar (who was in Anthony Bourdain‘s bestselling memoir “Kitchen Confidential” and in “Medium Raw” under a pseudonym).

Tampa:

— Bern’s: A classic steakhouse with a massive wine list and quirky décor serving quality food since 1956.

— Koya: This is an intimate, eight-seat, tasting menu-only restaurant that opened in the middle of the pandemic and has thrived with stunning courses of fresh sushi and sashimi.

— Rooster & the Till: Located in Seminole Heights, 80% of the food is sourced within a 100-mile radius.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JimSciutto: Two children “pulverized” and “decapitated” by gunshot wounds in Uvalde, says the pediatrician who treated them. Those poor children, their poor families. I’m sick to my stomach.

—@CharlieCrist: Ron DeSantis is more focused on “protecting” kids from drag queens than keeping them safe from school shootings.

—@ByJasonDelgado: @GovRonDeSantis is slamming the door today on calls for a Special Session addressing gun violence. “With all due respect to these leftists, they just want to come after your Second Amendment rights.”

Tweet, tweet:

—@Jason_Garcia: At this point, is there *any* coherent rationale for delaying a gas-tax cut for SIX MONTHS other than that’s what was best for Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ re-election campaign?

—@Mdixon55: Citizen’s policies approaching 900k. Added 12k just last week (mostly Lighthouse). Member of Citizens’ advisory panel called Special Session bill a “bandage.” CEO said it had “loophole.” Florida property insurance market woes continue

—@NathanBrandWA: Seems relevant this morning … “I want to tell you (Neil) Gorsuch. I want to tell you (Brett) Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.” — Democrat leader Chuck Schumer

—@AdamParkhomenko: A dude with a gun was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s house today. So today is the day when Republicans show us they care way more about their Supreme Court pet than an 11-year-old in Texas.