Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 5.14.21

Another poll found Florida voters largely support the Gaming Compact recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr.

The poll, commissioned by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, found 68% of voters approve of the deal, which would give the Seminole Tribe exclusive rights to oversee sports betting in Florida, both on their own properties and through pari-mutuels operating under their supervision. Meanwhile, just 21% disapprove.

Support was strong across party lines, with 75% of Republicans, 66% of NPAs, and 62% of Democrats supporting the proposed compact with the Seminole Tribe.

The Chamber poll comes two days after a survey conducted by Republican pollster Ryan Tyson found equally strong support for Gaming Compact.

The survey released Tuesday showed 62% support, with only 17% opposed. Further, support grew once voters were informed about what the state would get out of a new compact — a minimum of $2.5 billion in payments to the state over the next five years.

Voters also were swayed after hearing the Gaming Compact would bring substantial economic investments and jobs to the state. Current estimates say the proposal would create about 2,200 jobs.

Lawmakers are heading to Tallahassee next week to take up the proposal, which requires legislative approval.

Further off, the Chamber poll also tested how voters feel about sending U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio back to Washington next year and found him in a good position to win reelection, whether he faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy or former State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Eighteen months out from Election Day, Rubio leads Murphy by 10 points, 51%-41%, and Ayala by 13 points, 52%-39%. Neither Murphy nor Ayala have officially announced, but both have positioned themselves for a statewide campaign.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JoeBiden: After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.

—@SlacktivistFred: So, for those of us in retail: The asshats who spent the past 15 months getting in your face yelling, I HAVE A HEALTH EXEMPTION HIPAA ADA! will now be getting in your face, yelling, and lying about having been vaccinated. This will be unpleasant.

—@YukonGold1898: I agree with the CDC’s decision today and probably won’t be wearing a mask much from now on, but I also think that the people who get viscerally angry at other people continuing to wear masks have their priorities way off.

—@OmarJimenez: Mask Off is going to end up the number one song in the country by the end of the day, isn’t it

—@SpataTimes: The CDC says it’s safe to put ketchup on a hot dog.