Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 4.21.22

Bradenton law firm Grimes Hawkins Gladfelter & Galvano, now known as Grimes Galvano, is celebrating its 100th anniversary and a rich history — not only in the practice of law, but in Tampa Bay communities and the state of Florida.

In 1914, E. Glenn Grimes moved from Chicago to Florida. First arriving in Santa Rosa and working his way down to Palmetto, Grimes began practicing law in Manatee County, representing the citrus industry and the city of Palmetto. In 1922, he partnered with Alvan Rowe to form what is now known as Grimes Galvano.

The firm’s history and story run deep in the region, both in family and practice. In 1929, the firm proudly accepted the first woman attorney in the region and the first in Manatee County, Bessie Ethyl Sims, into their practice.

In 1930, the firm moved its practice to the Professional Building in downtown Bradenton. Originally located on the sixth floor, the firm now occupies the ground and mezzanine floors in the beautifully renovated building, as well as other offices in the tower of the building.

In 1983, the firm members purchased the historic professional building and completed the rehabilitation of the building, receiving an award from the state for the best such project in Florida. The historic, manually operated Otis Elevators were retained and are believed to be among the oldest continuously operating elevators in the state.

“This celebration is especially meaningful for me because my son, Kyle, is now a partner in this firm and will continue the legacy of my grandfather and father, which I share,” said Caleb Grimes, a partner at the firm.

Firm partner and former Senate President Bill Galvano added, “I am so proud of this firm and all it stands for and has accomplished. I started at the law firm as an attorney in 1992, and I could not be more excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary and highlight its rich history. The Grimes family has a tremendous presence and tradition in this state. I am honored to be a part of it.”

Courtney Larkin has been promoted to Director of State Legislative Affairs at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation.

Since the fall, Larkin has worked at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, bringing more than 10 years of experience lobbying on financial services, K-12 education and agriculture issues.

“Ms. Larkin has built invaluable relationships with legislators, staff and members that will serve her well in this new role,” Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith said to county bureau presidents. “We look forward to working with Ms. Larkin and our Tallahassee team as they continue to advance our mission and advocate strongly on behalf of Florida’s farmers and ranchers.”

Larkin came to the Florida Farm Bureau Federation from the Florida Bankers Association, where she served as assistant vice president of government affairs. She previously worked as Deputy Director of Government Relations at the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and in legislation and external affairs at the Messer Caparello law firm.

Larkin is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in editing, writing and media.

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation touts itself as the “voice of Florida agriculture,” lobbying on behalf of the state’s agriculture industry.

With more than 134,000 members, FFBF is the state’s largest agricultural organization. Sixty county Farm Bureaus constitute the grassroots structure of FFBF, and it represents farm owners who produce all 300 of the state’s agricultural commodities, regardless of their scope of operations or location.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@NikkiFried: I’m suing the (Joe) Biden Administration because people’s rights are being limited. Medical marijuana is legal. Guns are legal. This is about people’s rights and their freedoms to responsibly have both.

—@Annette_Taddeo: My name is Annette Taddeo — I’m a lifelong Democrat running for Governor of Florida, and I have never sued the Biden administration.

Tweet, tweet:

—@fineout: Fla Senate moving fast — approved both bills aimed at Disney … and they are done with their work …

—@billscher: This is like the West Virginia Senate voting to end coal subsidies

—@Daniel_Sweeney: Collateral damage in the war against Disney: “Top of mind is making sure that our staff does not become a casualty since we have folks that have families with children and we want to make sure they have a safe place to land,” said the Sunshine Water Control District’s president.

—@jeffschweers: Re: Dissolving Reedy Creek, Senate Prez @WiltonSimpson said, “We don’t retaliate against businesses. We don’t raise taxes. This is an organization that has many powers we do not believe they should have in 2022. they have eminent domain powers. They can build a nuclear facility.

—@Jason_Garcia: The Florida Legislature does raise taxes and Reedy Creek can’t build a nuclear power plant.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MelissainJax: Just spoke with @RepAlLawsonJr about the state Senate vote in Tallahassee to redraw his CD5 district and rumors @lennycurry may run for the seat: “I understand the Governor has been meeting with the Mayor and telling him he’s gonna draw a district for him.”